Chhichhore’s National Award dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Hope it gives happiness to his family, fans’

Chhichhore emerged as the Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. The win of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor starrer, which is about not giving in to despair and accepting life’s curveballs, is bittersweet for its team. Sushant’s death in June last year left India shocked, with many are still demanding ‘justice’ for him.

Film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the award to Sushant. “On the behalf of NGE I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can’t get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie,” he said.

On the film’s win at the prestigious awards, director Nitesh Tiwari told indianexpress.com, “It comes as a pleasant surprise actually. We weren’t expecting it at all. We are filled with mixed emotions because on one hand there is the happiness of getting a win and on the other hand there’s the feeling of loss of someone I was very close to. But I am sure Sushant would be very happy with this win wherever he is.”

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who played the role of Derek, also remembered Sushant. “I feel incredibly grateful to have played the part of Derek and been a part of Chhichhore. It will always be a special film to me. Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala captained this ship, and it was an ace team to have been on. The film was about never allowing society to decide if you are a winner or a loser but fighting the very notions of these labels and finding your own happiness.

“I feel so rewarded that we’ve been recognised by country’s highest award for the film . This definitely makes all the work that went into creating it, worth it, and the film even more special to all of us. As we celebrate our big win, today will also be a day of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told,” he said.

Actor Tushar Pandey also told indianexpress.com, “I am filled with gratitude and very delighted at Chhichhore’s big win. I am in the middle of a performance so I couldn’t speak to Nitesh sir or Varun or anyone in the team. But it’s a great feeling.”