Chhichhore movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Another hit for Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Saharsh Shukla starrer Chhichhore has hit theaters. Helmed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, the film oscillates between the present and the past of its lead characters. It is a story of seven college friends who, after having a gala time during their student life, reunite in their older days.

Nitesh Tiwari’s wife and film director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared how her husband wanted to make a film on his college life for almost 10 years. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “This #chhichhore of mine had a dream for almost 10 years to write a story on his campus life. I have heard many from the time I have known him. Almost a PHD 😷 Am so happy that this rather quiet man has a theda, funny side and he is finally making it happen. Excited and nervous. Experience his passion for storytelling and a piece of all our hearts in cinemas on 6th September.”

Also, Aamir Khan loved the trailer of Chhichhore. Sharing Aamir’s response, Nitesh Tiwari had earlier said, “He (Aamir Khan) loved it. He was laughing. At the same time, he also got emotional towards the end of the trailer.”

Chhichhore has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.