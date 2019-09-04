Before Chhichhore, here’s looking back at Bollywood’s most memorable student life films

Nitesh Tiwari hit it out of the park with Dangal (2016) and with his upcoming film Chhichhore, he aims to give the audience a good dose of nostalgia. From what we can see in the trailer and songs, the film is set during the college years of its main characters and dabbles in two timelines: the good old college days and the present time when they are reminiscing those memorable moments.

Chhichhore is another addition to the bouquet of nostalgia that Hindi cinema has often presented to its viewers. For every generation of moviegoers, these films represent our times and when we look back, these seem like time capsules.

Here are some of Bollywood’s most memorable films about school/college life:

1. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

For kids who grew up in the 90s, this will always be the film that captured the essence of student life. Starring Aamir Khan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander is the tale of two rival schools as they compete in sports, dance competitions whilst the students struggle with their adolescent issues. The ode to first love in “Pehla Nasha” and the sense of pride in “Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander” found many takers and are still cherished by Hindi music lovers.

2. Rockford (1999)

Nagesh Kukunoor’s film was set in a boarding school where the protagonist Rajesh Naidu, played by Rohan Dey, starts to navigate his life in an environment that he has never seen before. The teenager experiences different shades of friendship, first love and finds a mentor in his PT teacher, played by Kukunoor. Rockford isn’t a flashy film and its honesty makes it watchable even after 20 years.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

This was the film that introduced us to Dharma’s college life, which has now become a staple after films like Student of the Year and its sequel. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai showed an over the top fantasy-like life of college students with a love triangle at its core. With popular music and stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, this film established the revamped brand of Dharma with Karan Johar as its head.

4. Dil Dosti Etc (2007)

This film belongs to a time when the phrase ‘coming of age’ wasn’t loosely thrown around to describe a movie about young people finding their way. Starring Imaad Shah and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles, the film’s story explored the naivety of youth. Dil Dosti Etc highlights how students from different means experience college life in different ways and back then, this was a unique film.

5. 3 Idiots (2009)

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots was hugely popular and not just amongst college-going students. The film’s message about the drawbacks of education system drew a lot of attention. The plot of the film explored the changing dynamics between three friends, played by Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, as they find their true self in an engineering college.

6. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

At the time of this film’s release, the audience went gaga over the film’s interpretation of college life. Starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles, the film was essentially a love story between two best friends. Ratna Pathak and Prateik Babbar’s performances in the film were hugely appreciated.

7. Rang De Basanti (2006)

The film started a revolution and was considered an important milestone in the history of Indian cinema. Whilst enjoying their college days, a group of friends realise that their purpose in life is much more than just loitering around. As they take a big step with the determination of changing mindsets, they realise that their sacrifices will one day play a significant role in changing society. Starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, this Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra film, is still cherished by fans.