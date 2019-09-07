Chhichhore movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Infamous piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked the latest release Chhichhore on its piracy website. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Saharsh Shukla.

Advertising

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and makes the content available for download. The website keeps changing its domain extension every few weeks so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Chhichhore has evoked mixed critical reception. It received 1.5 stars from The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer.

Shalini wrote, “The plot is cruelly manipulative, besides being narrationally uneven, as hospital and hostel jostle for space between present and past. The six college mates, who didn’t look too young to begin with, but for one or two of them, don receding hairlines or greying beards to indicate the passage of years.”

“Sushant Singh Rajput, usually a dependable actor, cringingly struggles here both as a college student and a grieving father. As his ex-college mate and now former wife, Shraddha Kapoor has only so much to do. After donning pleated skirts in college, she moves on to exquisite cottons in hospital. For the rest, her role remains the same, of the placid eager cheerer as the boys have all the fun,” she added.