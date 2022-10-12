scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani and others attend Chhello Show screening, see photos

Several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan among others attended the screening of Chhello Show.

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone and Vidya Balan at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The screening of the film Chhello Show was held in Mumbai and several high-profile celebrities attended the event, including Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Chitrangada Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kirti Kulhari, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Rasika Duggal, Shakun Batra and Rohit Saraf among others. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is India’s submission to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Pan Nalin Pan Nalin with Siddharth Roy Kapur at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapur Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan Vidya Balan at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Javed Jaffery Javed Jaffery at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani Kiara Advani at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Chitrangada Chitrangada Singh at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Kaushal Sunny Kaushal at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shriya Pilgaonkar at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kirti Kulhari Kirti Kulhari at the screening of Chhello Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gujarati movie Chhello Show, set to hit theatres on October 14, follows young Samay’s pursuit of the 35mm dream. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. It premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2021. In October 2021, Chhello Show had also won the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid International Film Festival.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 09:51:55 pm
Next Story

Putin offers Europe gas through Nord Stream 2, Germany declines

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

How Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement