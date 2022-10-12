Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani and others attend Chhello Show screening, see photos

The screening of the film Chhello Show was held in Mumbai and several high-profile celebrities attended the event, including Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Chitrangada Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kirti Kulhari, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Rasika Duggal, Shakun Batra and Rohit Saraf among others. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is India’s submission to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Gujarati movie Chhello Show, set to hit theatres on October 14, follows young Samay’s pursuit of the 35mm dream. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. It premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2021. In October 2021, Chhello Show had also won the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid International Film Festival.