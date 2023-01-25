Chhello Show director congratulates Indian Oscar nominees, thanks his team for being ‘amazing’: ‘Let’s rejoice and move on’

Gujarati film Chhello Show, which was India’s official contender at the 95th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category, did not make it to the final list of nominees. Now, the director of the movie, Pan Nalin, has shared a note congratulating the films that were included in the final list of nominations.

Indian documentary films All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers were nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film and the Best Documentary Short category. RRR’s song “Naatu Naatu” also scored a nomination in the Best Original Song category. Nalin started his note by congratulating the three films and wrote, “Congratulations to the trio of Indian nominees #AllThatBreathes #TheElephantWhisperers and #NaatuNaatu song.”

He then thanked the team of his film and wrote, “Hey my Last Film Show family, let’s rejoice and move on. (After all, we are in company of Park Chan-wook and Inarritu! And as a team you have been absolutely amazing. You stood by our story through the storms, with all hearts – and no hype, that you continue to deeply move souls across the world. Because when we made Last Film Show we all knew, it will neither be our last film no our last show.”

Also Read | Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood are back with this patriotic spy thriller

Chhello Show’s selection by the Film Federation of India came as a surprise to fans of RRR as they were expecting SS Rajamouli’s film to make the cut. Rajamouli admitted that he was disappointed after FFI selected Chhello Show over RRR. The filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter, “Yeah, it is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood about why it didn’t happen.” He added that RRR had a “bigger” chance. “Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance. But I don’t know how the committee (Film Federation of India), what are guidelines for the committee. I don’t know that and I can’t comment on that,” Rajamouli said.