Chhatriwali trailer: Rakul Preet Singh tries to break social taboos around sex education, contraceptives

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhatriwali, said that her character in the movie single-handedly fights against all odds, traditions, social norms, and barriers of the society. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Riva Arora, Dolly Ahluwalia and Rajesh Tailang.

The trailer for Chhatriwali was released on January 6. In the film, Rakul plays a committed sex education teacher, who goes to great lengths to break social taboos around the subject. The trailer also suggests that Rakul’s character is attempting to educate people about safe sex and the importance of contraceptives. Sumeet Vyas plays her husband, who does not believe in using condoms. He says in the trailer, “Raincoat pehenke baarish mein bheegne ka kya mazaa.”

Talking about the film, Rakul said in a statement, “I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection. India’s youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe sex and sex education is the need of the hour, so I am glad that Chhatriwali is catering to them and everyone else in a progressive and entertaining manner.”

Co-star Sumeet said, “Chhatriwali breaks the wall of awkward silence around sex between Indian parents and children, husbands and wives, teachers and students. Today’s generation is curious about the word “sex”, “intimacy” because there is always a sense of ‘hush-hush’ around such topics.” Chhatriwali is all set to release on ZEE5 on 20 January 2023.