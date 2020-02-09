Chhappak co-writer’s next an Indo-Pak war film

Atika Chohan of Chhappak fame said the project is in the development stage. (Photo: Atika Chohan/Instagram) Atika Chohan of Chhappak fame said the project is in the development stage. (Photo: Atika Chohan/Instagram)

Screenwriter Atika Chohan of Chhappak fame is working on her next movie, which is an Indo-Pak war story.

The writer said the project is in the development stage.

“I am writing an Indo-Pak war film. It is in development stage it will take a long time in writing, then it will go into production.

“It is an interesting project. We will be doing a lot of research. It is heavy duty,” Atika told PTI on the sidelines of an event organised by Screenwriters Association (SWA) on Saturday evening.

The writer is also awaiting the release of her next two projects – Netflix film Guilty, featuring Kiara Advani, and Agra, directed by Kanu Behl.

Guilty, directed by Ruchi Narain, is a “feminist” film, Atika said.

“It is a fictional account on #MeToo movement and rape. It is a general comment and does not specifically deal with any one case,” she added.

About Agra, the writer said, the film is ready to start doing festival rounds.

