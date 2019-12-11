Chhapaak trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Deepika Padukone impresses as acid attack survivor

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

The first trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Chhapaak is out. The film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has Deepika Padukone playing the titular role of Malti. Vikrant Massey also stars in the pivotal role of Amol, who is based on Laxmi’s real-life partner Alok Dixit.

The trailer release is coinciding with World Human Rights Day.

Chhapaak was announced earlier this year and went on floors in March. Several photos and videos from the film’s sets have already been doing the rounds for months now. In fact, Deepika’s first official look from the film went viral.

Calling Chhapaak, the toughest film of he career, Deepika said, “Up until then I had felt that emotionally a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was the most difficult because with him it’s not just about the character or the film but everything that goes into making it, all the hurdles, so by the end of it you’re exhausted for various reasons… On the last day, I asked Meghna to get made an extra piece of prosthetic which I needed. I went to a corner, threw alcohol on it and burnt it… I wanted everything to become ash. I stood there till that entire process was over and only then I felt a part of it had left my system, my body. But it’s not entirely possible as none of these characters leave your system. As of now, this has been the toughest film I’ve done.”

Chhapaak, backed by Fox Star Studios, also marks Deepika Padukone’s foray into film production. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.