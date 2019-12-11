Chhapaak trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Deepika Padukone impresses as acid attack survivor

The first trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Chhapaak is out. The film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has Deepika Padukone playing the titular role of Malti. Vikrant Massey also stars in the pivotal role of Amol, who is based on Laxmi’s real-life partner Alok Dixit.
The trailer release is coinciding with World Human Rights Day.
Chhapaak was announced earlier this year and went on floors in March. Several photos and videos from the film’s sets have already been doing the rounds for months now. In fact, Deepika’s first official look from the film went viral.
Calling Chhapaak, the toughest film of he career, Deepika said, “Up until then I had felt that emotionally a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was the most difficult because with him it’s not just about the character or the film but everything that goes into making it, all the hurdles, so by the end of it you’re exhausted for various reasons… On the last day, I asked Meghna to get made an extra piece of prosthetic which I needed. I went to a corner, threw alcohol on it and burnt it… I wanted everything to become ash. I stood there till that entire process was over and only then I felt a part of it had left my system, my body. But it’s not entirely possible as none of these characters leave your system. As of now, this has been the toughest film I’ve done.”
Chhapaak, backed by Fox Star Studios, also marks Deepika Padukone’s foray into film production. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.
Highlights
"Cinema has a very critical role, in inspiring as well as influencing. The influences can be good and negative. Like she (Deepika) said, it's each maker's choice plus it's also in your sensibilities. If all cinema is responsible, then you will not go to the theater anymore, right? So some level of entertainment is important, even that can be done responsibly is what I meant," says Meghna Gulzar.
'I can't speak for anybody, but as I said earlier also, you can't shy away from the fact that cinema does have an impact on youth and society. It has an impact on the way we dress, the way we think. What everyone makes of that opportunity is for everyone to decide individually,' says Deepika Padukone.
"I can understand when we talk about what effect the film will have on people, but it can be done softly also. We don't always have to do it strongly. People of our country are sensitive. If people were thick-skinned, our civilization would be dead a long time ago," says Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar.
"I am very thick-skinned, so I didn't break down on sets. I have taken a lot back with me from this film. These learnings and experiences will stay with me for a very long time," says Vikrant Massey.
"I don't want to sit here and sound like I know it all. I am here to learn. I don't know much, but I want to learn. I want to tell important stories," says Deepika Padukone.
"There are laws. Sale of acid is regulated. These laws came in 2013-2014. But the law is not being enforced properly. The law says that one cannot buy acid without Id proof and their phone number," says Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar.
"There was no reason for me to not be a part of this project. It would be foolish of me to let go of this opportunity. I find myself fortunate to be a part of this story," says Vikrant Massey.
"When I saw myself in the mirror as Malti, I felt I looked myself, and when Laxmi saw me as Malti, she felt she was seeing herself. And I think that is beautiful. This is the first time I am playing a real-life character, someone who is so tangible. It is a great feeling when you are playing a person from real life, and they feel you look like them," says Deepika Padukone.
"It is Laxmi's spirit. It is about how easy she is with everything. Her joy, her attitude, I have never met somebody like her. She is so unique. I don't say anything about her with sympathy. She is always full of stories. She is always full of anecdotes. I can sit and talk to her for hours. You will see that side of her in the film," says Deepika Padukone.
"It has been a challenging process on every level. Physically and mentally, it was very exhausting," says Deepika Padukone.
"Ka Productions. Ka is a part of my name. Ka also means soul. So I hope my films go on even after me," says Deepika Padukone.
'I am Amol in the film. The character is based on Alok Dixit, who was with Laxmi in her journey. With the kind of stories we read in newspapers, with the crimes against women, I think it was time that we tell a story like this as responsibly as possible through cinema,' says Vikrant Massey.
"Cinema is a very important and powerful medium. You cannot shy away from the fact that it is a powerful medium, and it does impact people," says Deepika Padukone.
"I would like to request everyone to not put this film in women-centric film category. Yes, my women characters are strong, but this story is not woman-centric. I have tried to tell this story with as much honesty and responsibility as possible. Will it become a commercial success I can't say, but nobody sets out to make an unsuccessful film," says Meghna Gulzar.
I don't know if there is a correlation between my personal struggle and this story. I don't think I will ever be able to describe what is that draws me to a certain story or character. Why am I a part of this film? I think it is because it is not about an incident, but her triumph and journey," says Deepika Padukone.
"The acid attack survivors are in the film. They have full-fledged roles. They aren't used as props in a song or something like that. Knowing them, we have found our inner strength through them," says Meghna Gulzar.
"Laxmi and other girls don't think of themselves as victims. They don't need our sympathy," says Meghna Gulzar.
"I remember I was at Fox office. We were doing the look test. It took four-five hours. And when I saw myself as Malti in the mirror for the first time, I told Meghana that I feel like me. That's when i knew what I wanted to do while playing Malti," says Deepika Padukone.
"This story will evoke some emotions. That is success for me. It will have longevity," says Deepika Padukone.
"You don't come across a story too often that affects you so much. This is not about an incident. It is about the triumph over it. I have had the fortune of meeting Laxmi. We have been sincere and responsible while telling this story. We wanted to be honest and tell this story with full authenticity. I remember Meghna reading the script. I said yes only in the first two pages. We had full narration much later, but I was sure about doing it, even more because Meghna was telling the story," says Deepika Padukone.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone breaks down during Chhapaak trailer launch.
"It is not often that you come across a story where you have to sit through the entire narration, but you become a part of the story in the first few minutes of it. Thank you Meghna, it has been an incredible and emotional experience for me. I hope all of you see what we have seen in it. The film will have an impact on all of us," says Deepika Padukone.
"This film is important for various reasons. It is important to tell this story today, given the situation of women in our country. I have got the opportunity to work with a fine director and co-star," says Vikrant Massey.
"This is an opportunity, a very delicate opportunity. This is a story that has been with me for a couple of years, and today I am showcasing it on World Human Rights Day. Given the environment in our country, for women, this story becomes even more important. I am grateful that Deepika Padukone agreed to be Malti's face. She has left her glamorous side behind, and given her heart to Malti. I am grateful to Fox for backing the film. This was a difficult film to make, emotionally and logistically," says Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar.
"We are finishing 2019, and it has been a great year. I would take this opportunity to thank the media. We can only make and market films, but the media takes it ahead. Disney internationally has had a great year. Coming specifically to Chhapaak, there are films, and there are important films. Some films are important because of the nature of that film, Chhapaak is an important film, and you will know when you see the trailer. We all have daughters and sisters, and this film will have a bigger impact. Meghna Gulzar is an impeccable director. Last year when she came to us with the story, we agreed on doing this film immediately. And Deepika became a part of the film. This is her first co-production, and doubly special for us," says Fox Star CEO Vijay Singh.
