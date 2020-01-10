Chhapaak movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Chhapaak review and release live updates: Deepika Padukone has turned producer with Chhapaak. Chhapaak review and release live updates: Deepika Padukone has turned producer with Chhapaak.

Meghna Gulzar’s latest directorial Chhapaak has hit screens. Starring Deepika Padukone as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.

Talking about getting into the shoes of her intense character, Deepika told indianexpress.com, “To be honest, you can’t be prepared for something like this. The preparation is all theoretical. I have met Laxmi (Agarwal), done workshops with Meghna and done readings with the actors. But those final moments of what it might have been like (for a victim) only played out when Meghna called out ‘action’. Before that, you are working on assumptions and wondering maybe it’s going to be like this. You prepare yourself based on those assumptions. Between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is when I emotionally had to go through what Laxmi or someone like her has probably been through. Maybe, that’s why this role has taken an emotional toll on me.”

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak will clash with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s period film Tanhaji.