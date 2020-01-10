Follow Us:
Friday, January 10, 2020
Chhapaak movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Chhapaak movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2020 8:20:40 am
chhapaak deepika Chhapaak review and release live updates: Deepika Padukone has turned producer with Chhapaak.

Meghna Gulzar’s latest directorial Chhapaak has hit screens. Starring Deepika Padukone as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.

Talking about getting into the shoes of her intense character, Deepika told indianexpress.com, “To be honest, you can’t be prepared for something like this. The preparation is all theoretical. I have met Laxmi (Agarwal), done workshops with Meghna and done readings with the actors. But those final moments of what it might have been like (for a victim) only played out when Meghna called out ‘action’. Before that, you are working on assumptions and wondering maybe it’s going to be like this. You prepare yourself based on those assumptions. Between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is when I emotionally had to go through what Laxmi or someone like her has probably been through. Maybe, that’s why this role has taken an emotional toll on me.”

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak will clash with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s period film Tanhaji.

Follow all the latest updates about Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

    08:20 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    'Heart wrenching and inspiring story'

    Arbaaz Khan shared on Twitter, "#Chhapaak is not just a brilliant film by Meghna Gulzar but a heart wrenching and inspiring story of Laxmi Agarwal , a woman who had the courage, dignity and strength to fight against all odds and bring to book her perpetrators. Well done team #Chhapaak"

    08:10 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Tax-free

    Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak was on Thursday declared tax-free by the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgrah.

    07:58 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    'The film leaves you completely overwhelmed'

    Bhumi Pednekar tweeted, "It took me a few hours to settle after watching #Chhapaak. The film leaves you completely overwhelmed. Thank you for making this. A beautiful and important story, full of courage and hope. @meghnagulzar ma’am What a hard-hitting narrative dealt with sensitivity."

    07:44 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Chhapaak: Our verdict

    In her review, The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, "You look at Deepika Padukone, so far away from the dressed-up, made-up parts she’s done till now, and acknowledge an actor who wants to break out of her safe zone, to actually inhabit someone else’s skin even if it’s burnt. Yes, it’s worthy, but it’s also very watchable."

    During a media interaction, Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar shared that she doesn’t want to attach any kind of label to Chhapaak. "I would like to request everyone to not put this film in women-centric film category. Yes, my women characters are strong, but this story is not woman-centric. I have tried to tell this story with as much honesty and responsibility as possible. Will it become a commercial success I can’t say, but nobody sets out to make an unsuccessful film," she said.

    At another promotional event, Laxmi Agarwal added, "The film will impact society in a big way, and I want to thank Deepika Padukone for playing Laxmi’s role. I am happy that you showed that external beauty is not important. It was important to show how survivors are victimised. We need to spread awareness for this cause, and through this film, we will be able to remove the ‘tezaab’ (poison) from society."

