Chhapaak movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Meghna Gulzar’s latest directorial Chhapaak has hit screens. Starring Deepika Padukone as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.
Talking about getting into the shoes of her intense character, Deepika told indianexpress.com, “To be honest, you can’t be prepared for something like this. The preparation is all theoretical. I have met Laxmi (Agarwal), done workshops with Meghna and done readings with the actors. But those final moments of what it might have been like (for a victim) only played out when Meghna called out ‘action’. Before that, you are working on assumptions and wondering maybe it’s going to be like this. You prepare yourself based on those assumptions. Between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is when I emotionally had to go through what Laxmi or someone like her has probably been through. Maybe, that’s why this role has taken an emotional toll on me.”
Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak will clash with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s period film Tanhaji.
Arbaaz Khan shared on Twitter, "#Chhapaak is not just a brilliant film by Meghna Gulzar but a heart wrenching and inspiring story of Laxmi Agarwal , a woman who had the courage, dignity and strength to fight against all odds and bring to book her perpetrators. Well done team #Chhapaak"
Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak was on Thursday declared tax-free by the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgrah.
Bhumi Pednekar tweeted, "It took me a few hours to settle after watching #Chhapaak. The film leaves you completely overwhelmed. Thank you for making this. A beautiful and important story, full of courage and hope. @meghnagulzar ma’am What a hard-hitting narrative dealt with sensitivity."
In her review, The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, "You look at Deepika Padukone, so far away from the dressed-up, made-up parts she’s done till now, and acknowledge an actor who wants to break out of her safe zone, to actually inhabit someone else’s skin even if it’s burnt. Yes, it’s worthy, but it’s also very watchable."