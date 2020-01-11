Chhapaak leaked online by Tamilrockers

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak released on January 10. Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak released on January 10.

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has leaked online on the piracy website Tamilrockers. In Chhapaak, Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. The film hit the screens on January 10 alongside Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji.

Films like Good Newwz, Dabangg 3, Thambi, Hero, Jumanji The Next Level, Ghost Stories and many others have also been leaked by Tamilrockers in the recent past. The piracy website operates from different extensions which makes it difficult for the lawmakers to block it. Even the blocked URLs can be accessed through proxy sites.

The box office collection of a film also suffers a lot due to the illegal downloads. Websites like Tamilrockers put up the HD quality of films which can be downloaded via torrent.

The Deepika Padukone starrer is inspired by the true story of Laxmi Agarwal who is an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey. It is already facing some tough competition at the theaters from Darbar and Tanhaji and with the illegal piracy, the film’s box office numbers could suffer.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, “ou look at Deepika Padukone, so far away from the dressed-up, made-up parts she’s done till now, and acknowledge an actor who wants to break out of her safe zone, to actually inhabit someone else’s skin even if it’s burnt. Yes, it’s worthy, but it’s also very watchable.”

