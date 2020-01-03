Chhapaak will impact society in a big way: Laxmi Agarwal

Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal launched the title song of Chhapaak in Mumbai. (Photo: APH Images) Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal launched the title song of Chhapaak in Mumbai. (Photo: APH Images)

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is based on acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal. At the launch of the film’s title track in Mumbai on Friday, Laxmi interacted with media. She said the Meghna Gulzar directorial will show acid attack victims as true fighters.

“I am very happy today. Nobody spoke about acid attack violence before 2013. But some survivors came out and shared their story, and today we have a film on an acid attack survivor’s story.”

Emphasising on the need to empower acid attack survivors, Laxmi said, “The film will impact society in a big way, and I want to thank Deepika Padukone for playing Laxmi’s role. I am happy that you showed that external beauty is not important. It was important to show how survivors are victimised. We need to spread awareness for this cause, and through this film, we will be able to remove the ‘tezaab’ (poison) from society.”

“I am happy that today we are sharing this platform to take this cause forward, and to show victims as true fighters. When you watch this film, you will all know about issues faced by victims, and maybe you all will empathise with their problems,” Laxmi Agarwal concluded.

Chhapaak releases on January 10.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd