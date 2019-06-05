Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone wraps ‘the most precious film’ of her career

It’s a wrap for Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak. Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, the film has been completed in just two months. It went on floors in March this year.

Advertising

Sharing the news of the wrap, Deepika posted a photo of the entire cast and crew of Chhapaak. Along with the photo, she wrote, “& it’s a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career…see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak.” Like her other posts, this one also had a comment from husband Ranveer Singh. “Can’t wait to witness the magic,” he wrote.

Not only Ranveer, but fans of Deepika Padukone are also excited to watch her essay the role of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor and activist. Her first look from the movie created ripples in the film industry as well. Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra among others were impressed with the transformation of Deepika into Malti, her character in Chhapaak.

Director Meghna also shared the same photo as Deepika and announced the wrap of her film. “An emotional whirlwind. #chhapaak wrapped today,” she captioned the photo.

With Chhapaak, Deepika returns to the silver screen after two years. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The film is also the actor’s debut production venture. She has co-produced the movie under her banner KA Entertainment.

Chhapaak is slated to hit the theaters on January 10, 2020.