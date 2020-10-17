Chhalaang trailer: Rajkummar, Nushrat and Zeeshan star in a classic love triangle

Chhalaang is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Twitter)

The trailer of Hansal Mehta directorial Chhalaang is out. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles.

From the three minute trailer, Chhalaang appears to be a simple story with elements of romance, drama and comedy adding flavour to it. Montu, played by Rao, is a PT teacher in a school. His professional choice is not because of his passion for teaching or sports. It’s just an easy choice which doesn’t require him to do much to earn money. But his life changes with Neelu’s (Bharucha) entry in the school as a computer teacher. He starts liking her and tries to woo her in every possible way.

But which Bollywood love story has ever been complete without a third angle. Here enters Ayyub’s character Singh who has been appointed as Montu’s senior. Now, how Montu faces competition from Singh on both personal and professional front, makes for the film’s narrative.

Ila Arun as the school principal looks quite impressive. Saurabh Shukla and Satish Kaushik also make a promising appearance in the trailer. From the look of it, Chhalaang appears to be a film packed with some stellar performances by its cast.

The film marks the fifth collaboration between the director Hansal Mehta and Rao after critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta. It has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Talking about Chhalaang, Mehta shared, “We made this film with the hopes of delivering a beautiful message through a light-hearted comedy. While being extremely relevant to student and teacher’s life, Chhalaang is a complete package filled with emotions of love, comedy, friendship, rivalry and emotional drama making it a perfect Diwali family entertainer.”

Rao called Chhalaang a family entertainer. “Sports plays an essential role in building the character of children while having fun! Chhalaang took me back to my school days – looking back I realise how the sports I played in school have shaped me as a person today. This is a special film – a true family watch and perfect as a Diwali launch,” the actor stated.

Originally scheduled to release on June 12 in theaters, the film will now have a digital release. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 13.

