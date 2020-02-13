Follow Us:
Chhalaang to now release on June 12

Originally titled Turram Khan, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on March 13.

February 13, 2020
rajkummar rao and nushrat bharucha Chhalaang has been produced by Luv Ranjan and Ajay Devgn.

The release of Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang has been pushed to June 12, the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a social comedy based in a small town in Haryana and also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla. The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Chhalaang marks the fifth collaboration between Mehta and Rao after critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.

Rao and Bharucha previously starred together in 2010 anthology drama Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

