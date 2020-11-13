Chhalaang movie release LIVE UPDATES

Chhalaang is streaming on Amazon Prime VIdeo. (Photo: Amazon Prime VIdeo)

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others, Hansal Mehta directorial Chhalaang is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, set in Haryana, is a romantic drama and follows a sports teacher who falls in love with a colleague. Tensions arise when another colleague starts challenging him. Chhalaang is set in a school, and from the trailer, it seems like the kids play a significant role in the film. Chhalaang also stars Saurabh Shukla. Satish Kaushik and Ila Arun.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Rajkummar Rao spoke about his many collaborations with Hansal Mehta and said, “The kind of films we did earlier were mentally taxing for both of us. Chhalaang was more about understanding the character and situation, and having fun with those lines and scenes. Unlike the popular belief, Hansal sir is a funny guy. He likes to have fun on the sets. So, it is always fun to collaborate with him.”

Since Rao has played the role of a small-town man in a few films, he shared what makes Montu different and said, “He is very different than what I have played in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Made In China or Stree. These are different characters with no possibilities of similarities between them. There are so many different characters in small towns. There are so many stories coming from the heartlands. So, one cannot really say that a character should sound or look the same because they come from a small town.”