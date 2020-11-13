scorecardresearch
Friday, November 13, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Chhalaang movie release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Hansal Mehta directorial Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: November 13, 2020 11:14:35 am
ChhalaangChhalaang is streaming on Amazon Prime VIdeo. (Photo: Amazon Prime VIdeo)

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others, Hansal Mehta directorial Chhalaang is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, set in Haryana, is a romantic drama and follows a sports teacher who falls in love with a colleague. Tensions arise when another colleague starts challenging him. Chhalaang is set in a school, and from the trailer, it seems like the kids play a significant role in the film. Chhalaang also stars Saurabh Shukla. Satish Kaushik and Ila Arun.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Rajkummar Rao spoke about his many collaborations with Hansal Mehta and said, “The kind of films we did earlier were mentally taxing for both of us. Chhalaang was more about understanding the character and situation, and having fun with those lines and scenes. Unlike the popular belief, Hansal sir is a funny guy. He likes to have fun on the sets. So, it is always fun to collaborate with him.”

Since Rao has played the role of a small-town man in a few films, he shared what makes Montu different and said, “He is very different than what I have played in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Made In China or Stree. These are different characters with no possibilities of similarities between them. There are so many different characters in small towns. There are so many stories coming from the heartlands. So, one cannot really say that a character should sound or look the same because they come from a small town.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Chhalaang.

11:14 (IST)13 Nov 2020
'Time to take a Chhalaang'

Rajkummar Rao tweeted, "Game On! Time to take a Chhalaang! #ChhalaangOnPrime, streaming now on @PrimeVideoIN."

11:01 (IST)13 Nov 2020
'Routine & predictable sports drama'

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on Twitter, "#ChhalaangReview - DUD AFFAIR! Routine & predictable sports drama which fails to amuse & enthrall the audience. Novelty factor which we expect from @mehtahansal & @RajkummarRao duo is missing. Shoddy script & screenplay makes #Chhalaang an ordinary watch. Rating - 2 stars."

10:51 (IST)13 Nov 2020
Watch: World Of Chhalaang

The cast of Chhalaang is seen talking about the film in a video. Sharing the same, Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Films get made. In the process, we make memories. "

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her experience of working with Hansal Mehta and told indianexpress.com, "Like everyone else, I also thought Hansal sir is a very strict and serious filmmaker. I used to think that he is someone who wants his actor to be in the zone of the character all the time and be focussed. On the first day of the shoot, they all played a prank on me, which broke the ice between me and Hansal sir. So, after that, everything was super chill and normal. I don’t remember a day when he came up to me and told me to rehearse a scene more than once. He trusted me with the character and gave me all the freedom to portray the character as per my understanding. He instilled a lot of confidence in me."

Nushrratt described Chhalaang as a mix of Hansal Mehta and Luv Ranjan's sensibilities and said, "I would call it a special mix because it has Hansal sir’s world of reality, deep-rooted films which meets Luv Ranjan’s world of humour and commercial masala films." The film has been co-written and co-produced by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan.

