Chhaava’s writer breaks silence after AR Rahman calls Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘divisive’: ‘I have not seen this kind of…’

Over a month after Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman expressed that the criticism director Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava received for being allegedly “divisive” had weight and that he also felt the same, the epic historical actioner’s writer, Rishi Virmani, has stepped forward to react to these allegations. Claiming that it is almost impossible to alter a person’s or a group’s mindset with just a movie, he stated that he hadn’t seen a film receive such levels of adulation in a long time.

Maintaining that audiences have a mind of their own, Virmani noted that there have been quite a few instances where the masses contradicted filmmakers’ theories, offering a movie a verdict that was the polar opposite of those predictions. “It is hard to believe that an entire mindset can be changed in just a couple of hours of screen time,” he noted during a conversation with Zoom. He added, “I have not seen this kind of attachment of the audience towards a film in a really long time.”