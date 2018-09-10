Chetan Bhagat on The Girl in Room No 105: If the book is a hit, we will think of making a film on it

The teaser of The Girl In The Room No. 105 features Vikrant Massey. The teaser of The Girl In The Room No. 105 features Vikrant Massey.

Chetan Bhagat took everyone by surprise when he announced his next book through a teaser. Directed by Mohit Suri, the teaser featured Vikrant Massey as Keshav Rajpurohit. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Chetan Bhagat spoke about the idea behind introducing a book through a teaser and if he plans to turn the novel into a film.

Q. What was the reason behind introducing The Girl In Room 105 through a teaser?

It is something very new. We never had something like this before and not even benchmarks to refer. We are happy about the response.

The reason was that the times are changing. I see people are addicted to videos on different platforms. The idea was to get to them and encourage them to take up reading once again.

Q. What can fans expect from your book The Girl in Room 105: An Unlove story?

This is the first time when I have attempted the mystery-thriller genre. I like to surprise my readers. Last time, I did One Indian Girl, this time I have attempted something very different. It is still a fun and light book, a Chetan Bhagat book. It is a story about two boys who end up becoming bumbling detectives in an attempt to solve a crime. I think people will enjoy it as a good funny thriller has not come for a while.

Also, I don’t want to become repetitive. I have always put a certain context in every story of mine. In the backdrop, the book covers a social issue. This one touches upon Kashmir, Hindu-Muslim prejudice and I think many readers do not know much about Kashmir’s life. An average Kashmiri is not very political in nature. It is just the noise that makes it to the news. It is not a Kashmir book but highlights a lot of things that I think my readers should know.

Q. Can we expect a film on this?

We shall see. I am very keen to encourage people to take up reading again. I am not against features. I like it. But reading is essential. If the book is a hit, it will automatically be adapted for a film. Also, it is a common myth that I write a book for a film but that is not true. Any successful book will be adapted.

Q. You have tasted success in Bollywood too. Can we expect more collaborations in the future?

I collaborated for the teaser with Mohit Suri who had made Half Girlfriend. When I met Mohit Suri and Vikrant Massey for the teaser, they were kicked about it. I like the film medium a lot. I will do films. But while writing a book, my aim and motive is to give a good reading experience to my readers. Definitely, we will see if this can be film.

