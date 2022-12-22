Chetan Bhagat says production team of Nach Baliye 7 ‘exploited’ contestants when they cried, asked him to ‘fight, show anger’

Author Chetan Bhagat donned the hat of a reality TV show judge for Nach Baliye 7. He was accompanied by choreographer Marzi Pestonji and actor Preity Zinta. Recently, when the author sat down for a conversation with actor Amit Sadh on his YouTube channel, he admitted that reality TV shows are not as real as presumed by many who watch them.

Bhagat started by appreciating his choice of being on the dance reality show. He said, “I have reached India through that show and I have learnt so much.” But then he talked about the ugly truth of reality shows and how the makers take advantage of an emotional moment for TRPs.

He shared, “They also exploit..I remember someone was crying and suddenly someone in the production shouted, “Close up le, close up le, close up le” and then a camera came zooming into the person’s face and someone shouted, “emotion le, reaction le.” But they were really crying, it was something like the parents didn’t approve of the wedding. There was genuine sorrow but they don’t care. That’s reality TV.”

The author also added that the production team even asked him to be a little loud on the show as he was once told, “Sir, thoda lada karo aap. Thoda gussa karo.. (Sir, you should fight a little and show your anger to people).” So, Bhagat concluded, “People are watching it thinking it is real but it is mixed reality.”

The seventh season of Nach Baliye aired in 2015. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshoo Malhotra won the show. Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu ended up as the first runners-up.