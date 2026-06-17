Chetan Bhagat celebrates twin sons’ graduation from Princeton, Dartmouth; shares emotional post

Author Chetan Bhagat recently shared an emotional post celebrating a major milestone in the lives of his twin sons, Ishaan Bhagat and Shyam Bhagat. Taking to Instagram, Bhagat reflected on how quickly time had passed, from the day he first held his newborn sons in a maternity ward to watching them graduate from prestigious universities.

Sharing his pride, Chetan posted a series of photos with his boys and also his wife Anusha Suryanarayan, revealing that Ishaan has graduated from Princeton University, while Shyam completed his studies at Dartmouth College.

He praised both his sons for working hard to build their own identities and careers, rather than relying on their father’s fame.

Chetan Bhagat’s post for his sons

In his heartfelt note, Bhagat wrote, “One moment, you are in the maternity ward, seeing your little babies for the first time as the doctor hands you your twins one by one. Another moment, they are graduates, finishing college and all grown up. How fast it all flies. Is this it? Paal liye bacche?”

“Incredibly proud of my boys Ishaan (left) and Shyam (right), both of whom recently graduated from @Princeton and @dartmouthcollege respectively. They have worked hard to carve out their own identity and place in this world. While they have been fortunate in many ways, I have seen the efforts they have put in to get where they are, making their entire family proud. If I grew up in the home of a famous dad surrounded by Bollywood, I am sure I would be a debauched bigda nawaab/ spolit brat/ aiyaash but not you guys!,” he added.

The author said he was especially proud of the values his sons have developed over the years. “You guys have the grit, focus and resolve to become something on your own like I have rarely seen. You guys have not only done well academically or career wise, but you are humble, decent and great human beings. That’s what makes me even more proud,” he wrote.

Bhagat also acknowledged the challenges his sons had faced along the way, and He ended the touching message by writing, “There have been ups and downs, highs and lows, and yet you have continued to strive and never give up. Love you both to bits, Dad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetan Bhagat (@chetanbhagat)

The post quickly resonated with followers, many of whom congratulated Ishaan and Shyam on their achievements while praising Bhagat’s heartfelt words as a proud father.

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A fan wrote, “One graduate is impressive. Two graduates on the same day deserves a standing ovation… and probably a long vacation! Wishing your twin stars continued success, happiness, and just enough independence to stop raiding your fridge. Congratulations to the proud parents and the graduates!” Another an added, “Congrats @chetanbhagat Parenting is one of the most difficult profiles to do justice to. Proud of you both!”

Chetan Bhagat’s son Ishaan was as part of film Kai Po Che!

Chetan Bhagat had a special reason to celebrate the release of Kai Po Che! back in 2013. Apart from being based on his novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao, also marked the acting debut of his then eight-year-old son, Ishaan.

Speaking about the experience, the proud dad and author shared in an interview then, “They needed an eight-year-old boy for a very crucial role in the film. I have twin sons Ishaan and Sham and Ishaan has played a small role in the film.” He also praised director Abhishek Kapoor, adding, “Abhishek has honoured an author and a father by this.”

Recalling his son’s dedication on set, Bhagat revealed, “Abhishek made Ishaan perform for at least 35 times as he is quite a perfectionist. This is a very special film for me as a father.” Despite the early brush with cinema, Bhagat stressed that education would always remain the family’s top priority.

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Chetan Bhagat had added, “Both me and my wife are educated. Our priority will always be their education then later they can make their own choice.”

Who is Chetan Bhagat?

Chetan Bhagat is one of India’s most popular contemporary authors, known for bestselling novels such as Five Point Someone, 2 States, The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Half Girlfriend and Revolution 2020. Several of his books have been adapted into successful Bollywood films, including 3 Idiots, Kai Po Che! and 2 States. Apart from writing fiction, he is also a columnist, motivational speaker and television personality.