When Shah Rukh Khan joked about him winning awards for YRF movies: ‘It has become Yash Raj Film Awards’
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2005 edition of the awards, when Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Veer Zaara.
Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came in 2005, when Shah Rukh Khan took home the top acting honour for his film backed by production house Yash Raj Films.
At the Screen Awards in 2005, Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Veer Zaara. The other nominees in the category included Amitabh Bachchan for Khakee, Nana Patekar for Ab Tak Chhappan, Saif Ali Khan for Hum Tum, and Salman Khan for Garv: Pride and Honour.
After accepting the award, Shah Rukh said, “Thank you very much, everyone. And as Sajid would say, for me, it has become Yash Raj Film Awards. I keep getting these awards for acting in films with Yash ji. So I thank him. I thank Adi. I thank Amit ji, Hema ji, Preeti, Rani, Anupam Kher, Kiran Kher, Anil Mehta. I’m sorry if I’ve forgotten somebody. After you go for the age of 55, you do tend to become slower unless you happen to be the great Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.”
The actor added, “It’s been a wonderful experience. But I do think this is a popular award. And I think the award is given for a whole year of work. So I would also like to add the names of two of my wonderful directors of this year. Ashutosh Gawarekar, thank you very much. And Farah Khan for giving me this opportunity to be here.”
Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s video from Screen Awards 2005 here:
Concluding his speech on a witty note, Shah Rukh Khan joked that everyone usually thanks their wives during award speeches. He humorously added that he would instead thank the wives of Yash Chopra and Ashutosh Gowariker, along with the husband of Farah Khan, before signing off by saying, “Thank you very much. God bless everyone.”
