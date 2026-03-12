When Shah Rukh Khan joked about him winning awards for YRF movies: ‘It has become Yash Raj Film Awards’

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came in 2005, when Shah Rukh Khan took home the top acting honour for his film backed by production house Yash Raj Films.

At the Screen Awards in 2005, Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Veer Zaara. The other nominees in the category included Amitabh Bachchan for Khakee, Nana Patekar for Ab Tak Chhappan, Saif Ali Khan for Hum Tum, and Salman Khan for Garv: Pride and Honour.