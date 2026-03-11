Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
When Ranveer Singh left Deepika Padukone emotional at Screen Awards, thanked her for his achievements: ‘I got my queen’
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2018 edition of the awards, when newlywed Ranveer Singh made his wife Deepika Padukone break down in tears with a heartfelt speech.
Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during the Screen Awards 2018, when Ranveer Singh delivered one of the most emotional moments of the night. The actor won the Best Actor award for his powerful portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and appeared visibly overwhelmed as he stepped on stage to accept the honour.
During his heartfelt speech, Ranveer dedicated the award to his then-newlywed wife, Deepika Padukone, who was present in the audience. In a touching tribute, he said, “Film mein shayad mujhe meri rani nahin mili, par real life mein mujhe meri rani mil gayi (I didn’t get the queen in the film, but in real life, I got my queen). If I have achieved anything in the last six years , it is because you have kept me grounded and centred. Thank you for everything. And I love you.”
During Ranveer’s heartfelt speech, Deepika was visibly moved and was seen wiping away tears, making the moment even more touching for everyone present at the ceremony.
Ranveer further added, “Also, I would like to thank Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving me this opportunity. I am an actor of any caliber because of you. You have shaped me as an actor and I love you, sir. Thank you for everything. Thank you to the team of Padmavat. My mom, dad, and my sister. Whatever I am today is because of you. I love you.”
He concluded his speech by saying, “And finally, the person I would like to dedicate this award to is my grandma, my nani. I lost my grandma this year. I remember on her last day, my sister was with her. I called her and asked her, ‘How is grandma? What is she doing?’ She said that she is sitting on the terrace and watching ‘Khali Bali’ which she does every day at breakfast time. And in the next phone call, I got to know that that was the last thing she did. So, grandma, I know you are beaming down on me today. I love you and I miss you. And this one is for you.”
At the Screen Awards 2018, Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat) and Rajkummar Rao (Stree) jointly won the Best Actor (Male) award. Other nominees in the category included Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun/Badhaai Ho), Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju), and Vicky Kaushal (Manmarziyaan).
Watch Ranveer Singh’s video from Screen Awards 2018 here:
Accepting the Best Actor award, Rajkumar Rao said, “It is said that every successful man has a woman behind him. I have a ‘Stree’ behind me who took me from being a critics’ favourite to becoming popular.So, thank you. I want to thank my team’s Stree.”
Rajkumar also mentioned his then-girlfriend Patralekha and said, “Thank you, Patralekha, for always being there. I won’t be able to say it now because I am not married yet. But yeah, eventually. And yes, I want to dedicate this to my mom.”
