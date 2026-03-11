When Ranveer Singh left Deepika Padukone emotional at Screen Awards, thanked her for his achievements: ‘I got my queen’

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during the Screen Awards 2018, when Ranveer Singh delivered one of the most emotional moments of the night. The actor won the Best Actor award for his powerful portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and appeared visibly overwhelmed as he stepped on stage to accept the honour.

During his heartfelt speech, Ranveer dedicated the award to his then-newlywed wife, Deepika Padukone, who was present in the audience. In a touching tribute, he said, “Film mein shayad mujhe meri rani nahin mili, par real life mein mujhe meri rani mil gayi (I didn’t get the queen in the film, but in real life, I got my queen). If I have achieved anything in the last six years , it is because you have kept me grounded and centred. Thank you for everything. And I love you.”