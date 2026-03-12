When Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana took dance lessons from kids

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place in Mumbai on April 5, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the Screen Awards 2018, when Katrina Kaif, renowned for her high-energy dance numbers, was seen taking dance lessons from a couple of kids.

At the Screen Awards 2018, Katrina Kaif was invited on stage by the evening’s hosts, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann told the audience that while everyone is a big fan of Katrina’s dance moves, a few very “serious choreographers” were present at the event and wanted to teach her some steps. The moment soon turned into a light-hearted segment, with Katrina sportingly joining in.