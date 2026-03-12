Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
When Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana took dance lessons from kids
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place in Mumbai on April 5, here’s a memorable moment from the Screen Awards 2018, when Katrina Kaif received dance lessons from a few young kids.
Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place in Mumbai on April 5, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the Screen Awards 2018, when Katrina Kaif, renowned for her high-energy dance numbers, was seen taking dance lessons from a couple of kids.
At the Screen Awards 2018, Katrina Kaif was invited on stage by the evening’s hosts, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann told the audience that while everyone is a big fan of Katrina’s dance moves, a few very “serious choreographers” were present at the event and wanted to teach her some steps. The moment soon turned into a light-hearted segment, with Katrina sportingly joining in.
A little girl first came on stage, leaving actors like Alia Bhatt and Rekha pleasantly surprised in the audience. As the child guided Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal through a few fun dance steps, the audience burst into laughter. Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who were also present at the awards night, looked delighted by the adorable moment.
Soon after, a little boy also joined them on stage, getting the stars to follow his moves to some catchy dance steps.
Katrina Kaif is widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s best dancers. Over the years, she has delivered several memorable dance numbers, including “Sheila Ki Jawani” from Tees Maar Khan, “Chikni Chameli” from Agneepath, and “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho. Her energetic performances, precise moves, and ability to effortlessly switch between different dance styles have made her songs fan favourites and a highlight of many Bollywood films. Yet, on this occasion, it was the kids who left her impressed.
See Katrina Kaif’s dance video here:
During the same evening, Vicky Kaushal was seen introducing Katrina Kaif before a performance, remarking that she was such a beautiful woman that one might easily fall in love with her.
See video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:
View this post on Instagram
Years later, Vicky Kausal and Katrina Kaif fell in love and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05