Chetak Screen Awards: When Amitabh Bachchan dedicated his Best Actor award to daughter Shweta Bachchan
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2017 edition of the awards, when Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award.
One such highlight came in 2017, when 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in Pink.
Alongside Amitabh, Salman Khan (Sultan), Akshay Kumar (Airlift and Rustom), Ranbir Kapoor (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), and Shah Rukh Khan (Fan) were nominated in the Best Actor category.
Speaking at the ceremony, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he completely agreed with the message portrayed in the film Pink, expressing how deeply the subject resonated with him.
After receiving his award, Amitabh Bachchan highlighted the powerful and timely message of Pink, stressing its strong stance on women’s safety and dignity. He underlined the film’s core message — “no means no” — noting that it reinforced the need for women to be treated with unwavering respect and equality.
Big B also expressed pride in being part of a film that supports women, whom he described as forming 50% of the country’s strength. He noted that the film helped define the kind of roles he wants to do in the future.
Amitabh Bachchan attended the awards gala with his daughter, Shweta Bachchan, to whom he dedicated his Best Actor award.
Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the socially relevant courtroom drama Pink made a significant impact and earned widespread recognition in 2016. Besides Amitabh, the movie also starred Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee.
