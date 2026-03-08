Chetak Screen Awards: When Amitabh Bachchan dedicated his Best Actor award to daughter Shweta Bachchan

Chetak Screen Awards: Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Pink at the SCREEN Awards 2017.

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came in 2017, when ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in Pink.

Alongside Amitabh, Salman Khan (Sultan), Akshay Kumar (Airlift and Rustom), Ranbir Kapoor (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), and Shah Rukh Khan (Fan) were nominated in the Best Actor category.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he completely agreed with the message portrayed in the film Pink, expressing how deeply the subject resonated with him.