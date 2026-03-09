Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Chetak Screen Awards: When Alia Bhatt mimicked Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, performed Ranveer Singh’s ‘dandruff step’
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2018 edition of the awards, when Alia Bhatt sat down with Vicky Kaushal for a lighthearted segment titled Being Social with Kaushal.
Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the Screen Awards 2018, when Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who starred together in Raazi and are set to appear in Love & War, delighted the audience with their playful camaraderie during a lighthearted segment titled Being Social with Kaushal.
Vicky Kushal introduced Alia Bhatt by saying, “This year, some films have earned fame. Some have earned money. And some have earned both. But there is one actress who has made a film which has earned not only the respect of the audience but also the respect of the entire industry. The film was Raazi. And now I would like to invite that actress on stage. One of the finest actors of this generation with whom I got the good fortune to work. The very cute and affable Alia Bhatt.”
Alia made a grand aerial entry for the segment and later delivered a lively performance on stage.
After the performance, Alia Bhatt joined Vicky Kaushal on the stage. She began the conversation by saying, “Why do I have a feeling that there is going to be some interrogation here?” Vicky replied, “There is a special reason for you to be here today. Because you have come to a new show. And the name of the show is Being Social with Kaushal.”
After the stars sat down for Being Social with Kaushal, Vicky asked Alia, “First, five things that are used in making tea?” Alia said, “Tea leaves. Ginger. Sugar. Milk and sometimes… Water.” The last one was prompted by Deepika Padukone, who was seated in the audience.
Vicky Kaushal then asked Alia Bhatt to name five body parts where people often get tattoos. Alia replied, “Neck, Back, Shoulder, Ankle, and Wrist.”
He next requested her to show five different facial expressions and describe them. Alia quickly demonstrated happy, sad, surprised, disgusted, and sick expressions.
Watch Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s at Screen Awards 2018:
Vicky also challenged Alia to recreate five poses commonly seen in photo shoots. While doing so, she mimicked the signature poses of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.
Later, Alia Bhatt was asked to perform five famous Bollywood hook steps. One of them was the “Tattad Tattad” step from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, performed by Ranveer Singh, which the duo jokingly referred to as the “dandruff step.”
