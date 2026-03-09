Chetak Screen Awards: When Alia Bhatt mimicked Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, performed Ranveer Singh’s ‘dandruff step’

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the Screen Awards 2018, when Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who starred together in Raazi and are set to appear in Love & War, delighted the audience with their playful camaraderie during a lighthearted segment titled Being Social with Kaushal.

Vicky Kushal introduced Alia Bhatt by saying, “This year, some films have earned fame. Some have earned money. And some have earned both. But there is one actress who has made a film which has earned not only the respect of the audience but also the respect of the entire industry. The film was Raazi. And now I would like to invite that actress on stage. One of the finest actors of this generation with whom I got the good fortune to work. The very cute and affable Alia Bhatt.”