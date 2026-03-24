When Akshay Kumar addressed accusations of interfering in the editing process of his films

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight dates back to around 2005-2006, when Akshay Kumar found himself at the center of a controversy. Allegations surfaced claiming that he had influenced the editing of certain films to reduce the screen time of his co-actors. The controversy was even referenced humorously at the Screen Awards in 2006, when the moment was playfully mentioned during the ceremony, turning industry gossip into a light-hearted onstage joke.

During the awards ceremony, host Sajid Khan announced a Special Jury Award and said, “The jury has found that one editor deserves special mention for all the editing work he has done in the year 2005. To present this award, I would like to invite Abhishek Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan on stage.”

The two actors then announced Akshay Kumar as the winner. After Sajid invited him to address the audience, who were eager to hear from him, Akshay took the mic and said, “Actually, I wasn’t ready for this at all. I can’t believe this is happening to me. But somewhere, I knew I might get this award.” His light-hearted remark left the audience in splits.

Akshay Kumar then took out a reel negative from his pocket. When Sajid asked what it was, the actor replied, “This is a reel from one of my films that is about to be released, called Jaan-E-Mann. In that film, Salman Khan had a very good romantic role, so I cut it and kept it with me.”

Continuing the joke, Akshay said, “Ladies and gentlemen, especially those who say I cut their roles, I would like to thank you from the very bottom of my lying heart. Obviously, I don’t mean a word of what I say, but I will say it anyway. I also want to thank Yasmin, my hairdresser, who gave me the scissors. I’d like to thank the chaiwala at the editing table who bribed everyone with three cups of tea, and the gatekeeper, Lakhu, at the editing studio who guarded the door while I was inside cutting my co-star’s role.”

He added, “And if you think my speech is short and sweet, it’s because I sat backstage and edited my speech as well. You see, I can’t help it. It’s in my blood. Editing runs in my blood. So thank you very much, everybody.”

Sajid Khan then quipped, “You were accused of a few things in 2005 by the press, the media and even your co-stars. One of your co-stars has long hair. Recently, your film released during Diwali — a very hot film with lots of spice. They say you called the film’s director, Priyadarshan, and asked him to cut his role.”

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Akshay Kumar responded humorously, “Yes, I did. But I didn’t ask Priyadarshan to cut the role. I asked him to cut the hero’s hair. So he misunderstood. You know, Priyadarshan is a little weak in Hindi. He’s a director from South India.”

He added, “I’m going to make a film with him. When I talk to him about casting, he talks to me about the couch.”

Sajid continued, “The film we are going to make soon also stars Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh with you. My two heroes are very scared of you. They say they will shoot the film, but after that you will cut their roles.”

Akshay concluded with a smile, “My New Year’s resolution is that I will not cut anyone’s role. I will not sit at any editing table.”

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Over the years, actors and filmmakers who have worked closely with Akshay Kumar have repeatedly dismissed these claims, crediting the actor’s long-lasting career to his professionalism, discipline and consistent performances rather than any behind-the-scenes manipulation.

Director Priyadarshan, who has collaborated with Akshay on several popular films including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha, had earlier dismissed rumours of the actor’s interference in films.

“All nonsense!” Priyadarshan said, adding, “Do you really think Akshay Kumar needs to feel insecure about any actor? Such stories were spread by jealous elements trying to damage his image. Akshay has enjoyed such a long and successful career because of his honesty, hard work and talent.”

Watch Chetak Screen Awards live on Sony Entertainment Television and YouTube on April 5 from 8 pm https://www.youtube.com/@screenawards