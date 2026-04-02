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From tears to ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’: The night Shah Rukh Khan forced Ranveer Singh to stop crying and start dancing
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2011 edition of the awards, when Ranveer Singh won the Most Promising Newcomer (Male) award.
Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit a memorable moment from the 2011 edition of the Screen Awards. At the 17th Screen Awards, Ranveer Singh marked a defining moment in his career, tearfully accepting the Most Promising Newcomer (Male) award for his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.
Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Shahid Kapoor were on stage when Ranveer received his award.
In his acceptance speech, a visibly emotional Ranveer Singh said, “I’m sorry, guys—this is a bit overwhelming. I’ve wanted to be an actor since I was a little kid, and to be here today, sharing the stage with these people, is truly surreal. Thank you, Adi sir, for believing in me. This is for the team of Band Baaja Baaraat—you guys are really special.” Salman Khan, seated in the audience, appeared moved by his words.
As the applause continued, he added, “Mom, Dad, and my beautiful sister Ritika—everything I do is to make you proud. Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. I promise you, there is a lot more to come.”
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As Ranveer Singh finished his speech and began to exit the stage, Shah Rukh Khan stopped him. Lightening the mood with his trademark wit, Shah Rukh made a playful remark about what Ranveer’s arrival might mean for the rest of the industry.
“Where are you going? Why are you crying?” he said, adding, “We need you now—what will happen to us now that you’ve arrived in the industry? Come here, give us a hug, show us some love, and we’ll tell you just how good—and how beautiful—an actor you are.”
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He then cheered him on by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it once for Ranveer—one of the most beautiful actors of our times.”
With a smile, Shah Rukh Khan continued, “I have a wish, my friend—please fulfill it. Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar were asking for it too. We were all talking backstage… please teach us the hook step of ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi.’”
The stars were then seen following Ranveer as he demonstrated the signature step from his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.