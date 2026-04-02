From tears to ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’: The night Shah Rukh Khan forced Ranveer Singh to stop crying and start dancing

At the Screen Awards 2011, Ranveer Singh won the Most Promising Newcomer—Male award for his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit a memorable moment from the 2011 edition of the Screen Awards. At the 17th Screen Awards, Ranveer Singh marked a defining moment in his career, tearfully accepting the Most Promising Newcomer (Male) award for his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.

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Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Shahid Kapoor were on stage when Ranveer received his award.

In his acceptance speech, a visibly emotional Ranveer Singh said, “I’m sorry, guys—this is a bit overwhelming. I’ve wanted to be an actor since I was a little kid, and to be here today, sharing the stage with these people, is truly surreal. Thank you, Adi sir, for believing in me. This is for the team of Band Baaja Baaraat—you guys are really special.” Salman Khan, seated in the audience, appeared moved by his words.