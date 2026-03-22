Chetak Screen Awards nominations: Dhurandhar leads race; Saiyaara, Homebound among top contenders; check full list

Chetak Screen Awards nominations are out with Dhurandhar leading the race, followed by Saiyaara and Homebound.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiMar 22, 2026 08:17 AM IST
Chetak Screen Awards 2026Nominations for Chetak Screen Awards 2026 are out.
Make us preferred source on Google

Chetak Screen Awards is set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai and the nominations for the awards are finally here. Leading the pack is Dhurandhar, which dominates multiple categories including Best Film, Best Director, acting, music and technical awards. Close behind are Saiyaara and Homebound, both of which have secured nominations across key categories.

Films like Chhaava, Superboys of Malegaon, Haq and Dhadak 2 have also emerged as major contenders, featuring prominently across acting and craft categories.

Check out the complete list of nominations for the Chetak Screen Awards:

Best Action

120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Deva
Dhurandhar
Jaat

Best Actor (Female)

Award Banner

Triptii Dimri – Dhadak 2
Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq
Sonal Madhushankar – Humans in the Loop
Konkona Sen Sharma – Metro… In Dino
Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi
Radhika Apte – Sister Midnight
Kriti Sanon – Tere Ishk Mein

Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film

Fatima Sana Shaikh – Aap Jaisa Koi
Sanya Malhotra – Mrs
Radhika Apte – Saali Mohabbat
Saba Azad – Songs of Paradise
Mia Maelzer – Stolen
The Great Shamsuddin Family – Farida Jalal
Shreya Chaudhry – The Mehta Boys

Chetak Screen Awards Chetak Screen Awards

Best Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal – Chhaava
Siddhant Chaturvedi – Dhadak 2
Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
Vishal Jethwa – Homebound
Ishaan Khatter – Homebound
Manoj Bajpayee – Jugnuma: The Fable
Adarsh Gourav – Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Actor (Male) – OTT film

Story continues below this ad

Manoj Bajpayee – Inspector Zende
Abhishek Bachchan – Kaalidhar Laapata
Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders
Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen
Shubham Vardhan – Stolen

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Divya Dutta – Chhaava
Sheeba Chadha – Haq
Shalini Vatsa – Homebound
Dolly Ahluwalia – Sitaare Zameen Par
Manjiri Pupala – Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
Rakesh Bedi – Dhurandhar
Naseeruddin Shah – Gustaakh Ishq
Saurabh Shukla – Jolly LLB 3
Deepak Dobriyal – Jugnuma: The Fable

Best Background Score

Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara

Best Choreography

Ui Amma – Azaad
Bhasad Macha – Deva
Shararat – Dhurandhar
Panwadi Song – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka – Thamma

Best Cinematography

Story continues below this ad

Dhurandhar
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Jugnuma: The Fable
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Costume

Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Gustaakh Ishq
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Dialogue

Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Jolly LLB 3
Superboys of Malegaon

Also Read – Chetak Screen Awards reboot with Dhurandhar leading nominations

Best Director

Laxman Ramchandra Utekar – Chhaava
Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Suparn S Varma – Haq
Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound
The Fable Raam Reddy – Jugnuma
Mohit Suri – Saiyaara
Reema Kagti – Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Director – OTT film

Aarti Kadav – Mrs
Honey Trehan – Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
Karan Tejpal – Stolen
Anusha Rizvi – The Great Shamsuddin Family
Boman Irani – The Mehta Boys

Best Editing

Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Film

Story continues below this ad

Dhadak 2
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Sitaare Zameen Par
Superboys Of Malegaon
Chaava

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity

Dhadak 2
Haq
Humans in the Loop
Mrs
The Great Shamsuddin Family

Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)

Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Hairstyling & Make-Up

Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Emergency
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Lyrics

Gehra Hua – Dhurandhar
Ul Julool Ishq – Gustaakh Ishq
Yaar Mere – Homebound
Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara
Bande – Superboys of Malegaon

Best OTT Film

Story continues below this ad

Mrs
Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
Stolen
The Great Shamsuddin Family
The Mehta Boys

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shararat – Dhurandhar
Qayde Se – Metro… In Dino
Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara
Barbaad – Saiyaara
Humsafar – Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Dhurandhar Title Track – Dhurandhar
Gehra Hua – Dhurandhar
Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara
Dhun – Saiyaara
Barbaad – Saiyaara

Best Production Design

Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Gustaakh Ishq
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon
Haq
Chapter 2

Best Script – OTT film

Story continues below this ad

Mrs
Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
Songs of Paradise
Stolen
The Mehta Boys

Best Song

Dhurandhar Title Track –  Dhurandhar
Gehra Hua – Dhurandhar
Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara
Barbaad – Saiyaara
Humsafar – Saiyaara

Best Sound Design

Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Saiyaara

Best Special Effects

120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Jugnuma: The Fable
Thamma

Breakthrough Debut Director

Shazia Iqbal – Dhadak 2
Dibakar Das Roy – Dilli Dark
Aranya Sahay – Humans in the Loop
Karan Singh Tyagi – Kesari Chapter 2
Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight

Breakthrough New Actor (Female)

Story continues below this ad

Rasha Thadani – Azaad
Sara Arjun – Dhurandhar
Ridhima Singh – Humans in the Loop
Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Shubhangi Dutt – Tanvi the Great

Breakthrough New Actor (Male)

Mohit Agarwal – Agra
Aaman Devgan – Azaad
Samuel Abiola Robinson – Dilli Dark
Breakthrough New Actor (Male) Aaishvary Thackeray – Nishaanchi
Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 22: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments