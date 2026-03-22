Chetak Screen Awards nominations: Dhurandhar leads race; Saiyaara, Homebound among top contenders; check full list

Nominations for Chetak Screen Awards 2026 are out.

Chetak Screen Awards is set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai and the nominations for the awards are finally here. Leading the pack is Dhurandhar, which dominates multiple categories including Best Film, Best Director, acting, music and technical awards. Close behind are Saiyaara and Homebound, both of which have secured nominations across key categories.

Films like Chhaava, Superboys of Malegaon, Haq and Dhadak 2 have also emerged as major contenders, featuring prominently across acting and craft categories.

Check out the complete list of nominations for the Chetak Screen Awards:

Best Action

120 Bahadur

Chhaava

Deva

Dhurandhar

Jaat

Best Actor (Female)

Triptii Dimri – Dhadak 2

Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq

Sonal Madhushankar – Humans in the Loop

Konkona Sen Sharma – Metro… In Dino

Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi

Radhika Apte – Sister Midnight

Kriti Sanon – Tere Ishk Mein