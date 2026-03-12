‘I’m very domesticated’: When Deepika Padukone surprised Karan Johar with her ‘common man’ habits, a cheeky Rekha reference

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came in 2017, when actress Deepika Padukone sat down with filmmaker Karan Johar for a fun segment titled Khatiya with Karan.

Deepika has been recognised multiple times at the Screen Awards. The actor won the Best Style Icon award at the Screen Awards 2017. While announcing the Style Icon Award, actress Bipasha Basu said, “She’s stunning, she’s vivacious, she’s hot, and coming from a woman, it’s huge, and she is none other than Deepika Padukone.”

In her acceptance speech, Deepika said, “Thank you. I mean I don’t know what to say. To every stylist that I’ve worked with, to every director that I’ve worked with, that allows me the opportunity to bring characters alive on screen and I know this is a style award but I want to thank everyone behind the scenes that make us who we are, every director, every producer, every light man, every single technician that allows us to be who we are in the best sense possible and put our best foot forward, thank you.”

Host Karan Johar then stopped Deepika Padukone on stage and invited her to join him for a special segment titled Khatiya With Karan. Kicking off the conversation, Karan Johar asked Deepika Padukone, who played badminton at the national level, whether she had ever played traditional Indian games. Deepika admitted that during her school days she enjoyed games such as hopscotch, gilli danda and kho kho.

He then asked if she had ever skipped a bath, to which the actor replied, “Never.”

Moving on, Karan brought up street food and asked if she had ever eaten golgappas and requested extra pani. Deepika confessed that she always does, adding that she often visits chaat counters herself, stands in line for her turn and even asks the vendor for extra pani while enjoying the popular snack.

The conversation then turned to cooking, with Karan asking whether she knew how much rice would be needed to make khichdi for four people. Deepika said she did know the quantity, but added that veteran actor Rekha would certainly know the exact answer.

Karan also asked whether she had ever wrapped a roti or paratha in a newspaper to carry with her. Deepika responded, “Maine khud khana banaya hai, main dabbe le kar jaati hoon set pe.” Hearing this, Karan reacted with an impressed “Wow.”

With a smile, she added, “Main bahut domesticated hoon, Karan?” which amused the host.

Watch Deepika’s clip from Screen Awards 2017 here:

The rapid-fire continued when Karan asked which actor she would celebrate Raksha Bandhan with. “Kaun banega aapka bhai?” he asked. Deepika instantly replied, “Karan Johar.” Laughing, he responded, “Main waise actor nahi hoon,” to which she added, “Aap hain. Hum sab jaante hain.”

Jokingly, Karan said, “Karan Johar safe answer hai, main sabka bhai ban jaata hoon.”

Deepika then quipped that she would button up Sidharth Malhotra’s shirt. She also joked that she would like to whisper something into her Om Shanti Om co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s ears, leaving the audience amused.

Next, Karan asked her to name an actor she would like to give a “champi” (oil massage) to. After she named Ranveer Singh, Karan cheekily remarked, “Woh toh kar chuki hi hongi na aap, Ram Leela, Ram Leela,” referring to Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

The host then played a quick word association game, asking which actor came to her mind when he said certain words. When he said “constipation,” Deepika immediately named her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan, referencing the film.

However, when Karan said “bad breath,” Deepika looked nervous and said, “Oh no, oh no, please, I can’t. Bahut naam aate hain abhi, but I won’t say it.” Karan laughed, revealing that he already knew the name from an earlier conversation but insisted they would not discuss it on national television.

He also asked if she would like to use a gaali or bad word for any actor, but Deepika replied that there was no one she would want to say that to.

Karan wrapped up the segment by praising Deepika, calling her “an amazing sport.”