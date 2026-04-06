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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Zakir Khan’s cheeky AIB joke leaves Alia Bhatt stunned, says ‘Aapke dost thay woh FIR ke pehle’
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: During one segment of the award show, Zakir Khan reminded Alia Bhatt of the time when she shared a good bond with AIB team members.
At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai, the star-studded night was hosted by comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, along with Alia Bhatt and Saurabh Dwivedi. During one segment of the show, Zakir and Alia shared a fun banter, during which the comedian reminded the actor of the time when she appeared in videos by All India Bakchod (AIB) and shared a good bond with them.
During this playful segment, Zakir tried to invite Alia on stage, but she was seen relishing her favourite snack—french fries. After much resistance, she came on stage and told Zakir, “Itna sab kuch bol diya apne bina roast kare (You have said so many things here without roasting anyone).”
Zakir responded, “Mein roast nahi karta mam, mere dost roast karte hai. Aapke bhi toh dost thay woh FIR ke pehle (I don’t roast mam, my friends do it. They were also your friends before the FIR).”
For the unversed, AIB used to host a series—All India Bakchod Knockout—during which they invited famous personalities and a panel of comedians to roast them. AIB faced major controversy after their 2015 AIB Knockout roast featuring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor drew backlash for vulgarity and legal threats. Later, in 2018, some members of the comedy collective faced MeToo allegations, which eventually led to the dissolution of AIB.
Before All India Bakchod (AIB) succumbed to controversies, Alia Bhatt had featured in several of their videos. One parody video included her taking a dig at herself after she couldn’t name the President of India on Koffee with Karan following the release of her debut film Student of the Year.
Major winners at Chetak Screen Awards 2026
The evening also saw major wins across categories, with Dhurandhar emerging as the biggest winner, taking home 14 awards including Best Actor (Male) for Ranveer Singh and Best Director for Aditya Dhar. Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, won Best Film, while Haq secured Best Actor (Female) for Yami Gautam Dhar.
Also Read: Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar leads with 11 wins; Akshaye Khanna, Shalini Vatsa named Best Supporting Actors
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards are built on the idea that artistic excellence should be recognised purely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. The nominees and winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were chosen by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 distinguished filmmakers, artistes, and cultural voices.
Their voting was guided by grading criteria developed by Dr Priya Jaikumar, a cinema scholar at the University of Southern California, adding an academic rigour rarely seen in mainstream film awards.
Among those casting votes, the Screen Academy members included Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 on YouTube