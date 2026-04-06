Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Zakir Khan’s cheeky AIB joke leaves Alia Bhatt stunned, says ‘Aapke dost thay woh FIR ke pehle’

At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai, the star-studded night was hosted by comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, along with Alia Bhatt and Saurabh Dwivedi. During one segment of the show, Zakir and Alia shared a fun banter, during which the comedian reminded the actor of the time when she appeared in videos by All India Bakchod (AIB) and shared a good bond with them.

During this playful segment, Zakir tried to invite Alia on stage, but she was seen relishing her favourite snack—french fries. After much resistance, she came on stage and told Zakir, “Itna sab kuch bol diya apne bina roast kare (You have said so many things here without roasting anyone).”