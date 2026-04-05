Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Yami Gautam wins Best Actor (Female) award for Haq

Screen Awards 2026 Best Actress Winner: Yami Gautam has won the Best Actor (Female) award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 for her performance in Haq, capping off a strong year of performances led by women across genres.

Yami was not present as producer Namit Malhotra and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced her name. Director Suparn Varma collected the award on her behalf.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts at the ceremony.

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Nominations for Best Actor (Female)

The Best Actor (Female) category this year featured a diverse and competitive line-up. Triptii Dimri was nominated for Dhadak 2, while Sonal Madhushankar was recognised for Humans in the Loop, and Radhika Apte for Sister Midnight. Kriti Sanon was nominated for Tere Ishk Mein, Konkona Sen Sharma for Metro… In Dino, and Monika Panwar for Nishaanchi, rounding off a list that balanced mainstream and independent cinema.