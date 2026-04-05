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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Yami Gautam wins Best Actor (Female) award for Haq
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Actress Winner: Yami Gautam wins Best Actor (Female) at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 for Haq.
Screen Awards 2026 Best Actress Winner: Yami Gautam has won the Best Actor (Female) award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 for her performance in Haq, capping off a strong year of performances led by women across genres.
Yami was not present as producer Namit Malhotra and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced her name. Director Suparn Varma collected the award on her behalf.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts at the ceremony.
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates
Nominations for Best Actor (Female)
The Best Actor (Female) category this year featured a diverse and competitive line-up. Triptii Dimri was nominated for Dhadak 2, while Sonal Madhushankar was recognised for Humans in the Loop, and Radhika Apte for Sister Midnight. Kriti Sanon was nominated for Tere Ishk Mein, Konkona Sen Sharma for Metro… In Dino, and Monika Panwar for Nishaanchi, rounding off a list that balanced mainstream and independent cinema.
About Chetak Screen Awards
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards are among India’s most credible film honours, recognising excellence based on merit and peer voting. The winners are selected by the independent Screen Academy, a not-for-profit body comprising 53 filmmakers and industry professionals.
After an initial shortlisting, members evaluate films and performances through a structured voting process. The grading guidelines were developed by Dr Priya Jaikumar of the University of Southern California, with performances judged on parameters such as authenticity, creativity, and overall impact.
The Screen Academy includes names like Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das and Vidya Balan among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.