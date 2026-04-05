Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar sweeps with 14 awards; Homebound bags Best Film award; Yami Gautam, Ranveer Singh named Best Actors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presents the Chetak Screen Award for Best Film to Karan Johar, the co-producer of the movie Homebound. Businesswoman Nita Ambani is also on stage. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Bollywood’s biggest night, celebrating the finest talents who graced our screens and made 2025 extra special, has concluded with the winners of Chetak Screen Awards 2026 being honoured at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. As extravagant and glitzy as it was, the ceremony also served as a bona fide tribute to everything that defines Hindi cinema and OTT.

The diligence with which the nominees and, subsequently, the winners in each category were selected proved this. After all, we know you prefer the Chetak Screen Awards over any similar event in the country, primarily because of our motto: art must be recognised purely on merit, integrity, and peer respect.

Story continues below this ad While director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound took home the award for Best Film, Dhurandhar earned a total of 14 trophies, including Best Director (Aditya Dhar), Best Actor – Male (Ranveer Singh) and Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Male (Akshaye Khanna). Yami Gautam, meanwhile, bagged the Chetak Screen Award 2026 for Best Actor (Female) for Haq. The opulence of the ceremony transcended the red carpet and the stardom of those in attendance. Instead, the event’s biggest attraction was that the nominees and winners across all 31 categories were handpicked by our prestigious Screen Academy — an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices — following a rigorous process. Under the leadership of Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, detailed grading guidelines were developed for the Academy members to follow while scoring. The films were evaluated based on creativity and overall experience, technical excellence, viewer connectivity, and innovation, while the performance-based categories were also assessed on authenticity. While it was a gala night, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were not simply that. Some of the finest films of 2025, as well as the artistes and technicians who brought their A-game, were honoured at the ceremony. Director Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar entered the race with 24 nominations, while Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara earned 17, and Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound got 15 nods. The event began at 8 pm on Sunday, April 5, in Mumbai. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts for the ceremony. Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Red Carpet Live: Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV Live Updates Apr 5, 2026 11:08 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: It's a wrap! And just like that, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 have concluded on a grand note with Dhurandhar earning 14 awards. While Homebound bagged the trophy for Best Film, Yami Gautam and Ranveer Singh were named Best Actors. Check out Full List of Winners here Apr 5, 2026 10:57 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Homebound named Best Film Director Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has bagged the prestigious Chetak Screen Awards 2026 for Best Film. Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:55 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar's Aditya Dhar named Best Director In one of the biggest awards of the night, Aditya Dhar won the Chetak Screen Award 2026 for Best Director for Dhurandhar, taking the movie's total haul to 14. Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:53 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Yami Gautam wins Best Actor (Female) award for Haq For her impressive performance in director Suparn Verma's Haq, Yami Gautam has won the Best Actor (Female) award. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and producer Namit Malhotra announced her name. Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:50 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar's Ranveer Singh named Best Actor (Male) Ranveer Singh has bagged the Chetak Screen Award for Best Actor (Male) for his powerful performance in director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Nita Ambani presented the trophy at the grand ceremony. Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:48 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dharmendra honoured with Lifetime Achievement award In a special segment, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 honoured Bollywood legend Dharmendra, who passed away last year. Cinema icons Javed Akhtar and Ramesh Sippy took to the stage to share their memories about Dharmendra. Remembering that he had met Dharmendra for the first time when he was 20, Javed asserted that the entire industry still loves him. Pointing out that Dharmendra was both a dignified and a humble man at the same time, Javed stated that all those who met him fell in love with him. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis then honoured Dharmendra's legacy by presenting the Chetak Screen Lifetime Achievement Award to his son, Bobby Deol, who accepted the honour on his father's behalf. Speaking on the occasion, an emotional Bobby thanked all those who loved his father, even though they had never met him. "He always wished that people would be happy," Bobby said. Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:32 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards remembers legends who left us in 2025 The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 also honoured the film legends who left us last year. In a special video segment, the photos of these icons appeared on screen, and the entire audience stood to honour them. Among those remembered were Achyut Potdar, Asrani, Dharmendra, Chandra Barot, Dheeraj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal, and Manoj Kumar. Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:25 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Shahzad Ali, Ranjit Barot in the house! Adding to the beauty of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, singer Shahzad Ali and composer-music director Ranjit Barot delivered a wonderful musical performance. Apr 5, 2026 10:20 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Haq wins Best Film for Gender Sensitivity award In the Chetak Screen Awards' signature Best Film for Gender Sensitivity category, director Suparn Verma's Haq emerged victorious against Dhadak 2, Humans in the Loop, Mrs, and The Great Shamsuddin Family. The Haq team accepted the honour, presented by Boman Irani. Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:18 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Shalini Vatsa wins big for Homebound In yet another win for Homebound, Shalini Vatsa was named Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female). Vicky Kaushal presented the trophy to her. Expressing her happiness over having received the opportunity to be a part of Homebound, Vatsa dedicated the trophy to all members of the film's team. Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:15 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna named Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) Much to no one's surprise, Akshaye Khanna has clinched the Chetak Screen Award 2026 for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his phenomenal performance in director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Raj Babbar presented the award. However, Akshaye was not present at the ceremony to accept the trophy personally. Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:12 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Stolen wins Best OTT Film award In its fourth win of the night, director Karan Tejpal's Stolen was named the Best OTT Film. Actor-screenwriter Saurabh Shukla and producer Guneet Monga presented the award to the film's team. Apr 5, 2026 10:08 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Stolen wins third trophy Sweeping the honours in the OTT categories at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Stolen earned Karan Tejpal the Best Director (OTT Film) award. Karan Tejwal received the award from filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. He dedicated the award to "innocent victims of misinformation and fierce spirit of motherhood." Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:04 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Sanya Malhotra wins big for Mrs In the Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film category, Sanya Malhotra emerged victorious for her fantastic performance in director Arati Kadav's Mrs. She won against Fatima Sana Shaikh (Aap Jaisa Koi), Radhika Apte (Sister Midnight), Saba Azad (Songs of Paradise), Mia Maelzer (Stolen), Farida Jalal (The Great Shamsuddin Family), and Shreya Chaudhry (The Mehta Boys). Sanya's parents accepted the trophy on her behalf from renowned director Zoya Akhtar. Read More Apr 5, 2026 10:01 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Stolen's Abhishek Banerjee named Best Actor (Male) - OTT Film In yet another win for director Karan Tejpal's Stolen, Abhishek Banerjee was named the Best Actor (Male) OTT Film. Nominees included Manoj Bajpayee (Inspector Zende), Abhishek Bachchan (Kaalidhar Laapata), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders), and Shubham Vardhan (Stolen). The trophy was presented to Abhishek Banerjee by actor Rasika Duggal and TVF founder Arunabh Kumar. Mentioning that his "sources" told him a few days ago that he wasn't the winner in the category, Abhishek Banerjee said he has planned to change his "sources" immediately. Hearing this, eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express), the co-host of the ceremony, pointed out that long gone are the days when "sources" knew beforehand who won what, as the credible Chetak Screen Awards have returned. Read More Apr 5, 2026 09:54 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Stolen bags Best Script – OTT film award In a major win, Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar have won the Chetak Screen Award for Best Script – OTT film for Stolen. Mukesh Chhabra and Anup Soni presented the trophy to the winners at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai. Read More Apr 5, 2026 09:47 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Gulzar wins for Best Lyrics; Saiyaara Title Track earns 3 trophies While Gulzar won the Chetak Screen Award for Best Lyrics for "Ul Julool Ishq" from Gustaakh Ishq, Saiyaara Title Track bagged the trophies for Best Song (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami), Best Playback Singer - Male (Faheem Abdullah), and Best Playback Singer - Female (Shreya Ghoshal). Apr 5, 2026 09:40 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Sunil Grover, Farah Khan crack up the audience After his Aamir Khan act, Sunil Grover returned to the stage, but this time in a starkly different avatar — as "Javed Atakhtar," who looks and talks a lot like legendary screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar. What made it even more amusing was that the real Javed Akhtar was among the audience, enjoying the performance live. Javed Atakhtar was soon joined on stage by director-choreographer Farah Khan. During their hilarious back-and-forth, she admitted that she had taken a lot of things from the homes of those she had visited for vlogging, and presented before the audience all that she took. Apr 5, 2026 09:30 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Badshah's performance glitz up the ceremony On the occasion, renowned rapper and singer-songwriter Badshah delivered an electrifying performance, setting the stage afire. Apr 5, 2026 09:25 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Saiyaara's Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda win big In massive wins for director Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, the movie's Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda clinched the Breakthrough New Actor Male and Female, respectively. While Anupam Kher and Neeraj Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Auto, presented the trophy in the first category, actor Sonali Bendre and filmmaker-entrepreneur Goldie Behl gave away the award in the second category. Apr 5, 2026 09:17 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhadak 2's Shazia Iqbal named Breakthrough Debut Director In the much-anticipated Breakthrough Debut Director category, Dhadak 2's Shazia Iqbal emerged victorious, against Dibakar Das Roy (Dilli Dark), Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop), Karan Singh Tyagi (Kesari Chapter 2), and Karan Kandhari (Sister Midnight). Filmmakers Sriram Raghavan and Rahul Dholakia presented the award. Shazia Iqbal was travelling for a screening of her film and could not attend the award ceremony. Read More Apr 5, 2026 09:13 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar wins Best Dialogue award Continuing its sweep, Dhurandhar bagged the Chetak Screen Award for Best Dialogue, too. Actors Gajraj Rao and Medha Rana presented the trophy to the movie's sound designer, Bishwadeep Chatterjee, who accepted the trophy on Aditya Dhar's behalf. Read More Apr 5, 2026 09:09 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Homebound bags trophy for Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay) In the movie's first win of the night, director Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound clinched the Chetak Screen Award for Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay). Filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Deepa Bhatia presented the trophy to the winners. The category saw fierce competition from Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar), Reshu Nath (Haq), Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop), and Varun Grover (Superboys of Malegaon). Read More Apr 5, 2026 09:01 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Zakir Khan in the house! As the ceremony progressed, comedian Zakir Khan took to the stage to share the hosting duties with Alia Bhatt. Speaking on the occasion, he quipped, "I was sitting at the back with the technicians and heard them saying, 'If they wanted to give all the awards to Dhurandhar, why did they invite us?' They were of the hope that they would at least win some awards, as they aren't getting adequately paid anyway." Apr 5, 2026 08:58 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar's Preetisheel Singh D'souza wins trophy for Best Hairstyling and Make-Up In yet another massive win, Dhurandhar's Preetisheel Singh D'souza clinched the Chetak Screen Award 2026 for Best Hairstyling & Make-Up. Thanking the Chetak Screen Awards for identifying their work, Preetisheel said that such honours inspire them to do better. Read More Apr 5, 2026 08:53 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar, Chhaava win Best Costume award At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma and Smriti Chauhan took home the trophies for Best Costume for their work in the films Chhaava and Dhurandhar, respectively. Read More Apr 5, 2026 08:50 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar bags award for Best Action In the Best Action category, Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, and Ramazan Bulut emerged victorious for their work in the film Dhurandhar. Actor Rajat Bedi presented the award to Aejaz Gulab. On the occasion, Gulab recalled that he was nominated for a Screen Award for his work in Shootout at Lokhandwala, but didn't win that time. He said that the journey from there felt complete, as he finally clinched the trophy. Read More Apr 5, 2026 08:44 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar's Vijay Ganguly wins trophy for Best Choreography Vijay Ganguly has won the Chetak Screen Award for Best Choreography for creating the viral dance moves of the song "Shararat" from the film Dhurandhar. With this, the Aditya Dhar directorial's total haul has reached seven. Arshad Warsi presented the trophy to the winner. In his acceptance speech, Vijay recalled that the first-ever nomination he received was for a Screen Award. Read More Apr 5, 2026 08:41 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar wins sixth trophy In yet another win for Dhurandhar, the movie's Shashwat Sachdev took home the Chetak Screen Award for Best Background Score. Power couple Manoj and Seema Pahwa presented the award to the movie's sound designer, Bishwadeep Chatterjee, who accepted the trophy on Sachdev's behalf. Read More Apr 5, 2026 08:38 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Saini S Johray wins Best Production Design award for Dhurandhar In the Best Production Design category, director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar emerged victorious. Saini S Johray walked away with the honour. Legendary production designer Sabu Cyril presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai. Read More Apr 5, 2026 08:33 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar rampage continues Chetak Screen Awards 2026 is turning out to be a Dhurandhar show, as the Aditya Dhar directorial has bagged its fourth award of the night. In the Best Special Effects category, the spy actioner emerged victorious. Legendary filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and producer Yogesh Lakhani presented the award to the movie's SFX team. In their acceptance speech, the team thanked Chetak Screen Awards for recognising the department. They dedicated the award to all the technicians who worked on the movie's SFX side. Read More Apr 5, 2026 08:27 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar's Vikash Nowlakha wins Best Cinematography award In a hat-trick victory, director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar clinched the Chetak Screen Award 2026 for Best Cinematography as well. The movie's sound designer, Bishwadeep Chatterjee, accepted the award on Vikash Nowlakha's behalf from Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and actor Girija Oak. Read More Apr 5, 2026 08:25 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar bags second award Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is already dominating the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 and has bagged its second trophy tonight with Bishwadeep Chatterjee being named Best Sound Designer. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and actor Girija Oak presented the award. Read More Apr 5, 2026 08:22 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar’s Shivkumar V Panicker named Best Editor In the first win of the night, Shivkumar V Panicker clinched the Chetak Screen Award for Best Editing for his incredible work in Dhurandhar. Director Nagesh Kukunoor and editor Pooja Ladha Surti presented the award to Shivkumar. Read More Apr 5, 2026 08:19 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: 'No senseless awards this time,' Alia informs 'Aamir Khan' As their conversation on stage progressed, Alia Bhatt and Sunil "Aamir Khan" Grover discussed the nonsensical categories that some award shows include. Hilariously, they even poked fun at a previous edition of the Screen Awards, which once included a category called "Nothing To Hide Award" in its event. When Grover wondered who included such categories in award shows, Alia admitted that Screen did once. "We are trying to fix our mistakes. So, no senseless awards this time," she informed Grover. Apr 5, 2026 08:15 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: 'Aamir Khan' joins Alia Bhatt on stage During her opening monologue, host Alia Bhatt was interrupted by none other than Aamir Khan! Well, not the real one, of course, but the Sunil Grover version of Aamir Khan. Since it's Alia's first time hosting an award ceremony, Sunil "Aamir Khan" Grover agreed to assist her. In her opening monologue, Alia noted, "the magic that we see on screen is incomplete without the magicians off screen." Apr 5, 2026 08:06 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Ceremony begins with an impressive dance performance The Chetak Screen Awards 2026, celebrating the finest talents in Hindi cinema, has commenced with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt taking the stage as host. The event commenced with a magnificent dance performance featuring a bunch of talents performing a remix of the iconic track "Parde Mein Rehne Do." Amid the performance, Alia walked onto the stage in style, kickstarting the event. Apr 5, 2026 07:59 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Anupam Kher, Rajat Bedi, and Guneet Monga arrive Actors Anupam Kher and Rajat Bedi, as well as producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, a key member of the prestigious Screen Academy, have walked the Red Carpet and proceeded to the main venue. Apr 5, 2026 07:42 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Rasika Dugal, Rajkumar Hirani, Shreya Chaudhry walk the Red Carpet Renowned actor Rasika Dugal and legendary director Rajkumar Hirani, a key member of the prestigious Screen Academy, have arrived for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. Actor Shreya Chaudhry, nominated in the Best Actor (Female) - OTT Film category for her work in The Mehta Boys, also walked the Red Carpet on the occasion. Apr 5, 2026 07:28 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Sriram Raghavan arrive Power couple Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa have graced the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 with their presence. Sriram Raghavan, another key member of the prestigious Screen Academy that chose the nominees and, subsequently, the winners in each category, has also arrived. Directors Nagesh Kukunoor and Neeraj Ghaywan, whose Homebound has clinched 15 nominations, also walked the Red Carpet on the occasion. Veteran actors Saurabh Shukla and Raj Babbar have also arrived. Apr 5, 2026 07:22 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Arshad Warsi swap lives with SRK for a week? Beloved actor Arshad Warsi has added to the glam of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 with his presence. Speaking to the media on the Red Carpet, he was asked if he were to swap his life with another fellow actor for a week, who would it be? Mentioning that he would choose Shah Rukh Khan, Warsi quickly added that he wouldn't want that to happen in real life, since leading SRK's life is "too stressful." Apr 5, 2026 07:18 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Boman Irani, with the glory of 2 nominations, walks the Red Carpet Renowned actor Boman Irani, nominated in the Best Director - OTT Film and Best Script - OTT Film categories for his work in The Mehta Boys, is here for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. Speaking to the media on the Red Carpet, he expressed his elation at the return of the Screen Awards and stated that he is "too excited" for the event. Apr 5, 2026 07:15 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Shubhangi Atre names Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Dakota Johnson as 'style icons' While interacting with the media on the Red Carpet, actor Shubhangi Atre noted that confidence is the most important thing when it comes to fashion, and the brand comes only second. "Also, less is more," she noted. Shubhangi also named Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Dakota Johnson as her "style icons". Apr 5, 2026 07:11 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Anu Malik happy over Screen Awards' return Expressing his elation at the Screen Awards' comeback, composer-singer Anu Malik noted, speaking to the media on the Red Carpet, that the competition is fiercer than ever across all categories this time, with Dhurandhar leading the race. Legendary director Sudhir Mishra also walked the Red Carpet. Mentioning that he still gets nervous when starting the shoot for a new film, Mishra pointed out that once the filming begins, it turns into a party. Apr 5, 2026 07:05 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Babil Khan arrives, recalls father Irrfan Khan on Red Carpet Late acting legend Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, has arrived for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. While speaking to the media on the Red Carpet, he recalled the times Irrfan won the honour. He also shared that meditation keeps him grounded during the hectic shoot schedules. Apr 5, 2026 06:54 PM IST Which title will win the Chetak Screen Award 2026 for Best Film? While all categories are witnessing fierce competition, since the nominees have been handpicked by the Screen Academy following a rigorous process, there's no doubt that the Chetak Screen Award 2026 for Best Film has emerged as the most notable, featuring the toughest neck-and-neck battle. In fray are director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, Laxman Ramchandra Utekar's Chhaava, Shazia Iqbal's Dhadak 2, Suparn Varma's Haq, RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par, Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara and Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. Apr 5, 2026 06:35 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: The nominees open up about their films, journey and inspiration As the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 are set to begin in less than 90 minutes, it's certain that it's going to be a gala night, but not simply that. Some of the finest films of 2025, as well as the artistes and technicians who brought their A-game, will be honoured at the most prestigious and credible film award ceremony in the country. With the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 set to honour the finest in Indian cinema on Sunday, some of the nominees talk about the creative drive that keeps them going. Read More Apr 5, 2026 06:23 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Homebound earns 15 nominations Director Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, one of the 15 films shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, has earned 15 nominations at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, including Best Film. While both Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter are in the fray for the Best Actor (Male) award, Shalini Vatsa is in the running for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) trophy. Neeraj Ghaywan himself is vying for the Best Director honour. Apr 5, 2026 06:05 PM IST When and where to watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE? Just two hours to go for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026! Are you excited?! What a question that is, right? We, too, are just as excited as you are. Celebrities have started arriving for the grand event, which will begin at 8 pm in Mumbai. The ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube and SonyLIV, and will also air on Sony Entertainment Television from 8 pm onwards. Read More Apr 5, 2026 05:58 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dilli Dark's Samuel Abiola Robinson arrives Actor Samuel Abiola Robinson, who rose to national fame with his performance in director Zakariya Mohammed's Malayalam sports drama Sudani from Nigeria (2018), has arrived for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, looking dapper in a black tuxedo. Robinson has been nominated for Breakthrough New Actor (Male) for his impressive performance in director Dibakar Das Roy's Dilli Dark. Apr 5, 2026 05:51 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Saiyaara follows Dhurandhar closely with 17 nominations Right behind director Aditya Dhar's espionage thriller Dhurandhar, which earned 24 nominations, is Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara with 17 nods. The film revitalised an ailing Hindi cinema in 2025 by drawing large crowds to theatres and receiving favourable reviews from all quarters. The movie has earned nominations for Best Film, Best Director (Mohit Suri), Breakthrough New Actor - Female (Aneet Padda), Breakthrough New Actor - Male (Ahaan Panday), Best Editing (Devendra Murdeshwar, Rohit Makwana), and Best Background Score (John Stewart Eduri), among others. It has also received three nominations each in the Best Song, Best Playback Singer (Female), and Best Playback Singer (Male) categories. Apr 5, 2026 05:40 PM IST Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar leads with 24 nominations Director Aditya Dhar's espionage thriller Dhurandhar, which smashed box-office records and emerged as one of the most-discussed Indian movies in recent times, is the frontrunner at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, earning a total of 24 nominations, including Best Film. While Ranveer Singh is in the running for the Best Actor (Male) award, Aditya Dhar himself is vying for the Best Director honour. The movie's Akshaye Khanna and Rakesh Bedi are competing for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male). Besides, Dhurandhar has also earned nominations for Best Action, Best Background Score, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Best Dialogue, among others. Apr 5, 2026 05:31 PM IST Why watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026? In a country that already has too many film awards, what's the point of one more? If you have this doubt, let us assure you that we anticipated it long before you. Hence, our first resolution was that the Chetak Screen Awards shouldn't simply be another addition to an already brimming list. As always, The Indian Express Group aimed to lead by example. Thus, the nominees and, subsequently, the winners across all 31 categories were handpicked by our prestigious Screen Academy — an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes, and cultural voices — following a rigorous process. In fact, Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at the Screen Academy, developed detailed grading guidelines that the Academy members adhered to when assessing films, performances, and the work of technical crew members. While the films were evaluated based on creativity and overall experience, technical excellence, viewer connectivity, and innovation, the performance-based categories were also assessed on authenticity. Thus, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 have ensured transparency in its choices, making the honours credible. Apr 5, 2026 05:19 PM IST Good evening, cinephiles! Welcome to SCREEN! If you are already here, there's no doubt you are an avid film viewer and eagerly waiting for Bollywood's biggest night. Yes, in a few hours, Chetak Screen Awards 2026 will commence, celebrating the finest talents in Hindi cinema who showcased extraordinary work in 2025. Marking a powerful blend of credibility, cultural legacy and digital reach, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 are poised to revolutionise film awards in India forever as cinematic excellence across 31 categories will be celebrated on a live broadcast. While director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar leads with 24 nominations, Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara has earned 17, and Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has 15 nods. The event begins at 8 pm on Sunday, following a grand Red Carpet that will start at 6.45 pm. You can catch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the ceremony and follow this space for more.

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