Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Vijay Ganguly wins Best Choreography for ‘Shararat’ from Dhurandhar

Songs in Hindi films don’t just give us peppy tune, but also the next big hook step that gets recreated across social media and becomes a rage. At the prestigious Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Vijay Ganguly took home the award for Best Choreography for creating the viral dance moves of the song “Shararat” from the film Dhurandhar.

Other nominations in the category included Bosco Leslie Martis, who was nominated twice for “Ui Amma” from Azaad and “Bhasad Macha” from Deva. Vijay Ganguly was also for Thamma’s track “Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka”. Ganesh Acharya was nominated for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s “Panwadi Song.”