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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Vijay Ganguly wins Best Choreography for ‘Shararat’ from Dhurandhar
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Vijay Ganguly win Best Choreography award for 'Shararat' from the film Dhurandhar at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai.
Songs in Hindi films don’t just give us peppy tune, but also the next big hook step that gets recreated across social media and becomes a rage. At the prestigious Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Vijay Ganguly took home the award for Best Choreography for creating the viral dance moves of the song “Shararat” from the film Dhurandhar.
Other nominations in the category included Bosco Leslie Martis, who was nominated twice for “Ui Amma” from Azaad and “Bhasad Macha” from Deva. Vijay Ganguly was also for Thamma’s track “Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka”. Ganesh Acharya was nominated for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s “Panwadi Song.”
Arshad Warsi presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
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About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards recognise art solely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. The nominees and winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were selected by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising of 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices.
Some of the Screen Academy members included Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, played a major role as she developed a detailed rubric for Academy members to follow while scoring. Afteran initial shortlisting, the Screen Academy evaluated the movies through voting.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV