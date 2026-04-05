Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Stolen named Best OTT Film

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Cinema is no longer just about what appears and unravels on the big screen. In fact, the smaller screens have become just as important and cosy a home to movies as theatres, thus fostering more opportunities for aspirants. Hence, it is only right for us to specifically recognise excellence in cinematic achievements in the OTT domain. And the Chetak Screen Award for Best OTT Film has been bagged by Stolen starring Abhishek Banerjee.

The movie emerged victorious, defeating Arati Kadav’s Mrs, Honey Trehan’s Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders, Anusha Rizvi’s The Great Shamsuddin Family, and Boman Irani’s The Mehta Boys.