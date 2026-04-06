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The sari steals spotlight at Chetak Screen Awards 2026: From Sonali Bendre’s edgy monochrome drape to Konkana Sen Sharma’s floral elegance
At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, sari looks dominated the red carpet as Sonali Bendre, Konkana Sen Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Nita Ambani and others redefine elegance with modern and traditional drapes.
After a seven-year hiatus, the Chetak Screen Awards returned on April 5, 2026, transforming Mumbai into a glittering spectacle of cinema and fashion. The much-awaited evening brought together the finest talents from both theatrical and OTT platforms, honouring artistes across 31 diverse categories.
The red carpet was nothing short of a visual extravaganza, with celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Rasika Dugal, Rajkumar Hirani, and Nita Ambani, among others, turning heads with their impeccable fashion choices.
Yet, amid the glamour and high fashion, the timeless elegance of the sari stole the spotlight. From classic drapes to contemporary interpretations, the garment emerged as the defining trend of the night.
Sonali Bendre’s modern drape
Bendre walked the red carpet with her husband, Goldie Behl, exuding power-couple energy. The Sarfarosh actor redefined the sari moment as she slipped into a monochrome ensemble with modern draping. The low-waisted, skirt-style sari featured metallic silver-black brocade with intricate patterns, paired elegantly with a structured, buttoned kurta-style top.
She kept her look minimal with a matte makeup finish and statement danglers, while her hair was styled in loose waves. She completed the ensemble with a black clutch featuring a heavily embellished handle.
Konkana Sen Sharma’s minimal aesthetic
The Accused actor captivated the evening in a deep blue floral saree, exuding effortless elegance. She elevated the ensemble with soft, nude-toned makeup that highlighted her natural glow, while her middle-parted, half-open hairstyle added a touch of sophistication. Keeping things refined and minimal, she accessorised with a sleek silver choker and matching earrings, perfectly balancing grace and modern elegance.
Girijia Oak’s traditional charm
Popular as the internet’s crush, Grijika Oak donned a soft ivory sari with a subtle gold border, styled in a traditional drape, giving effortless elegance. The look is kept minimal with delicate jewellery, soft waves, and natural, dewy makeup.
Alia Bhatt in Gaurav Gupta
Alia Bhatt, who also hosted the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, opted for Gaurav Gupta’s mogra sari with a dramatic train. She paired the drape with an embellished sleeveless blouse and a clean girl makeup look. The actor completed the look with a statement layered diamond choker from Alok Lodhaa and further kept her look effortless with side-parted waves.
Nita Ambani in her daughter Isha Ambani’s Sabyasachi sari
The billionaire businesswoman donned her daughter Isha Ambani’s saree from Sabyasachi’s Summer 2020 ‘The Margarita’ cocktail collection. Isha wore this saree for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding in the same year.
The archival champagne-gold drape featured a matching sleeveless blouse in silk or satin with a wide neckline. She completed her look with dazzling diamond drop earrings, a bracelet, and a statement ring. As an accessory, she opted for a structured clutch featuring a large pearl set in a metallic frame.
Poonam Dhillon’s vibrant twist
The actor-politician arrived in a deep purple shimmer sari that instantly caught the light. The metallic texture drape is paired with a matching blouse, statement earrings, stacked bangles, and a sleek clutch for a polished finish, exuding a classic evening glamour with a vibrant twist.
Subhangi Atre’s effortless chic
The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame donned a striking lime green saree with a fluid drape, paired with a lace-trim camisole-style blouse. She kept her look minimal with straight hair, soft glam makeup, and a smartwatch for a contemporary touch.
Sheeba Chaddha
The Badhaai Do actor opted for a classic pink sari with silver embroidery, styled with soft curls and statement earrings, giving it an elegant yet effortless red-carpet glam. Blending tradition and modern minimalism, Sheeba Chaddha completed her look with a potli bag and soft makeup look.
Akshara Singh
The Bigg Boss OTT fame wore a beige printed saree paired with a striking red blouse, creating a beautiful contrast that feels both festive and minimal. The heavy silver jewellery added cultural appeal to the look, while the intricate patterns brought an artisanal vibe to the ensemble.