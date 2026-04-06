The sari steals spotlight at Chetak Screen Awards 2026: From Sonali Bendre’s edgy monochrome drape to Konkana Sen Sharma’s floral elegance

After a seven-year hiatus, the Chetak Screen Awards returned on April 5, 2026, transforming Mumbai into a glittering spectacle of cinema and fashion. The much-awaited evening brought together the finest talents from both theatrical and OTT platforms, honouring artistes across 31 diverse categories.

The red carpet was nothing short of a visual extravaganza, with celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Rasika Dugal, Rajkumar Hirani, and Nita Ambani, among others, turning heads with their impeccable fashion choices.

Yet, amid the glamour and high fashion, the timeless elegance of the sari stole the spotlight. From classic drapes to contemporary interpretations, the garment emerged as the defining trend of the night.