Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shreya Ghoshal wins Best Playback Singer (Female) award for Saiyaara Title Track

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: It was surely a night to remember for Shreya Ghoshal as she won the Chetak Screen Awards Best Playback Singer (Female) award for Saiyaara Title Track.

Others nominated in this category were Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi for “Shararat” from Dhurandhar, Shreya Ghoshal was nominated for “Qayde Se” from Metro…In Dino. Shilpa Rao was amongst the nominees for her song “Barbaad” from Saiyaara, while Parampara Tandon was nominated for the song “Humsafar” from Saiyaara.

Mohit Suri accepted the award on Shreya’s Ghoshal. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.