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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shreya Ghoshal wins Best Playback Singer (Female) award for Saiyaara Title Track
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shreya Ghoshal bagged the Best Playback Singer Female award for the title track of Saiyaara.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: It was surely a night to remember for Shreya Ghoshal as she won the Chetak Screen Awards Best Playback Singer (Female) award for Saiyaara Title Track.
Others nominated in this category were Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi for “Shararat” from Dhurandhar, Shreya Ghoshal was nominated for “Qayde Se” from Metro…In Dino. Shilpa Rao was amongst the nominees for her song “Barbaad” from Saiyaara, while Parampara Tandon was nominated for the song “Humsafar” from Saiyaara.
Mohit Suri accepted the award on Shreya’s Ghoshal. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
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About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards are among India’s most credible film honours, recognising excellence through merit, integrity, and peer evaluation.
The nominees and winners for Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were chosen by the independent Screen Academy, a not-for-profit collective of 53 distinguished filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices. After an initial shortlisting, members assessed entries through a structured voting process.
The evaluation framework, designed by Dr Priya Jaikumar of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, ensured a rigorous assessment of creativity, technical excellence, innovation, and audience impact. Performance categories were judged with a strong emphasis on authenticity.
The Screen Academy features an esteemed line-up of members, including Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others—bringing together a wide spectrum of cinematic perspectives.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV