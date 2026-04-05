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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma, Smriti Chauhan win Best Costume award for Chhaava, Dhurandhar
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma and Smriti Chauhan win Best Costume for Chhaava and Dhurandhar, respectively at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai.
At the prestigious Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma and Smriti Chauhan took home the award for Best Costume for creating looks in the film Chhaava and Dhurandhar, respectively. Other nominations in the category included Manish Malhotra and Shivank Vikram Kapoor for Gustaakh Ishq, Rohit Chaturvedi for Homebound and Bhawna Sharma for Superboys of Malegaon.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
Smriti Chauhan thanked Dhurandhar director in her acceptance speech. She said, “This is my first award. Thank you very much. I want to thank Aditya sir for trusting me and the entire team of Dhurandhar but particularly the entire team of costume department, my tailors because I am standing here and accepting this on behalf of you.”
Sheetal Iqbal Sharma also thanked Chhaava’s director and said, “Thank you to my favourite director Laxman Utekar and to my entire costume team. They were the best.”
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
India’s most credible film honours, the Chetak Screen Awards — instituted by The Indian Express Group — are built on the idea that artistic excellence should be recognised purely on merit, integrity and peer respect. The nominees and winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were chosen by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 distinguished filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices.
The Screen Academy features prominent names such as Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Rima Das and Vidya Balan, among others.
Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at the Screen Academy, played a crucial role in the process by designing a detailed scoring rubric for the members. After an initial round of shortlisting, the Academy assessed the films through a structured voting system.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.