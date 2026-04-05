Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma, Smriti Chauhan win Best Costume award for Chhaava, Dhurandhar

At the prestigious Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma and Smriti Chauhan took home the award for Best Costume for creating looks in the film Chhaava and Dhurandhar, respectively. Other nominations in the category included Manish Malhotra and Shivank Vikram Kapoor for Gustaakh Ishq, Rohit Chaturvedi for Homebound and Bhawna Sharma for Superboys of Malegaon.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.

Smriti Chauhan thanked Dhurandhar director in her acceptance speech. She said, “This is my first award. Thank you very much. I want to thank Aditya sir for trusting me and the entire team of Dhurandhar but particularly the entire team of costume department, my tailors because I am standing here and accepting this on behalf of you.”