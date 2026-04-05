Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shazia Iqbal wins Breakthrough Debut Director award for Dhadak 2
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: In a category marked by strong competition, Shazia Iqbal emerged as the Breakthrough Debut Director for the film Dhadak 2.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Last year witnessed several prominent directorial voices making their first foray into filmmaking, with stories rooted in personal terrain while also striving to both entertain and engage audiences. At the prestigious Chetak Screen Awards held on Sunday in Mumbai, debutant director Shazia Iqbal emerged as a standout, winning the Breakthrough Debut Director Award for the film Dhadak 2.
Shazia triumphed over a strong field of nominees, which included Dibakar Das Roy (Dilli Dark), Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop), Karan Singh Tyagi (Kesari Chapter 2), and Karan Kandhari (Sister Midnight).
The trophy was presented by filmmakers Sriram Raghavan and Rahul Dholakia at the ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday, April 5. Shazia Iqbal was travelling for a screening of her film and could not attend the award ceremony.
The event was hosted by Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, along with comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express).
About Chetak Screen Awards
The Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, are among India’s most credible film honours, anchored in peer-driven recognition and merit. At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, nominations and winners were decided by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit collective of 53 filmmakers, artistes and cultural practitioners, ensuring a transparent process.
After shortlisting, members evaluated entries through a structured vote. Dr Priya Jaikumar, of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, introduced a standardised framework assessing creativity, craft, engagement, innovation, and performance authenticity. The final winners emerged from this multi-step process.
Who are Screen Academy Members?
The Screen Academy includes industry figures such as Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.