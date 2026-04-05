Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shazia Iqbal wins Breakthrough Debut Director award for Dhadak 2

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Last year witnessed several prominent directorial voices making their first foray into filmmaking, with stories rooted in personal terrain while also striving to both entertain and engage audiences. At the prestigious Chetak Screen Awards held on Sunday in Mumbai, debutant director Shazia Iqbal emerged as a standout, winning the Breakthrough Debut Director Award for the film Dhadak 2.

Shazia triumphed over a strong field of nominees, which included Dibakar Das Roy (Dilli Dark), Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop), Karan Singh Tyagi (Kesari Chapter 2), and Karan Kandhari (Sister Midnight).

The trophy was presented by filmmakers Sriram Raghavan and Rahul Dholakia at the ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday, April 5. Shazia Iqbal was travelling for a screening of her film and could not attend the award ceremony.