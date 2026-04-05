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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shashwat Sachdev wins the award for Best Background Score for Dhurandhar
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shashwat Sachdev emerged as the winner in the Best Background Score category for Dhurandhar.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: A star-studded night witnessed Shashwat Sachdev taking home the Chetak Screen Award for Best Background Score for the film Dhurandhar. Given that the film was quite loved, the background score was also lauded by the audience.
Other than Shashwat Sachdev, the other nominees in the category were AR Rahman for Chhaava, Shashwat Sachdeva for Dhurandhar, Sandeep Chowta for Haq, Naren Chandavarkar, and Benedict Taylor for Homebound, and John Steward Eduri for Saiyaara.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
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About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Presented by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards are widely regarded as one of India’s most credible film honours, guided by a commitment to merit, fairness, and peer-led recognition.
Winners are selected by the independent Screen Academy, a not-for-profit collective of 53 distinguished filmmakers, artistes, and cultural practitioners. Following the nomination stage, entries are evaluated through a structured and transparent voting process.
The judging framework, developed by Priya Jaikumar of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, ensures a rigorous evaluation of creativity, technical achievement, innovation, and audience impact. Performance categories are assessed with particular emphasis on authenticity.
The Screen Academy comprises an accomplished group of members, including Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others—bringing together a wide spectrum of cinematic voices.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV