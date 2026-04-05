Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shashwat Sachdev wins the award for Best Background Score for Dhurandhar

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: A star-studded night witnessed Shashwat Sachdev taking home the Chetak Screen Award for Best Background Score for the film Dhurandhar. Given that the film was quite loved, the background score was also lauded by the audience.

Other than Shashwat Sachdev, the other nominees in the category were AR Rahman for Chhaava, Shashwat Sachdeva for Dhurandhar, Sandeep Chowta for Haq, Naren Chandavarkar, and Benedict Taylor for Homebound, and John Steward Eduri for Saiyaara.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.