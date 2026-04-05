Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shalini Vatsa wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) award for Homebound

The prestigious Chetak Screen Awards held on Sunday in Mumbai honoured the best in cinema and OTT. At the ceremony, Shalini Vatsa took home the Chetak Screen Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for Homebound. Shalini competed with a strong lineup of performers. The nominees in the category included Divya Dutta for Chhaava, Sheeba Chadha for Haq, Dolly Ahluwalia for Sitaare Zameen Par and Manjiri Pupala for Superboys Of Malegaon.

Vicky Kaushal presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.