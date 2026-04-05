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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shalini Vatsa wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) award for Homebound
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Shalini Vatsa won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) award for Homebound.
The prestigious Chetak Screen Awards held on Sunday in Mumbai honoured the best in cinema and OTT. At the ceremony, Shalini Vatsa took home the Chetak Screen Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for Homebound. Shalini competed with a strong lineup of performers. The nominees in the category included Divya Dutta for Chhaava, Sheeba Chadha for Haq, Dolly Ahluwalia for Sitaare Zameen Par and Manjiri Pupala for Superboys Of Malegaon.
Vicky Kaushal presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards recognise art purely on merit, integrity and peer respect. This is why both nominees and winners were selected by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices.
Some of the Screen Academy members included Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
The process of selecting nominees began with an initial shortlisting, after which the Screen Academy evaluated the films through voting. Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, played a major role as she developed a detailed rubric for Academy members to follow while scoring.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.