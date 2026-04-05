Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Sanya Malhotra wins Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film for her performance in Mrs.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Sanya Malhotra stole the spotlight, clinching the Best Actor (Female) - OTT Film award for her performance in Mrs.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Mumbai witnessed a glittering night on April 5 as the Chetak Screen Awards unfolded in all their grandeur. Sanya Malhotra won the Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film award, taking home the coveted trophy for her performance in the film Mrs.
The competition was tough, with a mix of industry veterans and rising stars vying for the honour. Nominees included Fatima Sana Shaikh for Aap Jaisa Koi, Radhika Apte for Sister Midnight, Saba Azad for Songs of Paradise, Mia Maelzer for Stolen, Farida Jalal for The Great Shamsuddin Family, and Shreya Chaudhry for The Mehta Boys.
The trophy was presented by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, marking a memorable moment of the evening.
The star-studded ceremony was hosted by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, with comedic flair from Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, while eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor – Hindi at The Indian Express, added his signature touch to the proceedings.
About Chetak Screen Awards 206
The Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, are among India’s most credible film honours, anchored in peer-driven recognition and merit. At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, nominations and winners were decided by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit collective of 53 filmmakers, artistes and cultural practitioners, ensuring a transparent process.
After shortlisting, members evaluated entries through a structured vote. Dr Priya Jaikumar, of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, introduced a standardised framework assessing creativity, craft, engagement, innovation, and performance authenticity. The final winners emerged from this multi-step process.
Who are the Screen Academy members?
The Screen Academy includes industry figures such as Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV