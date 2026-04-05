Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Sanya Malhotra wins Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film for her performance in Mrs.

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Mumbai witnessed a glittering night on April 5 as the Chetak Screen Awards unfolded in all their grandeur. Sanya Malhotra won the Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film award, taking home the coveted trophy for her performance in the film Mrs.

The competition was tough, with a mix of industry veterans and rising stars vying for the honour. Nominees included Fatima Sana Shaikh for Aap Jaisa Koi, Radhika Apte for Sister Midnight, Saba Azad for Songs of Paradise, Mia Maelzer for Stolen, Farida Jalal for The Great Shamsuddin Family, and Shreya Chaudhry for The Mehta Boys.

The trophy was presented by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, marking a memorable moment of the evening.