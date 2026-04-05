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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Saiyaara Title Track wins Best Song award
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Film Winner: Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami won the Best Song award for Saiyaara title track at Chetak Screen Awards held on Sunday in Mumbai.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Song Winner: Saiyaara Title Track sealed its position as the anthem of 2025 after winning the Chetak Screen Award for Best Song. Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami won this honour.
The nominees in the category included the title track of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar, along with “Gehra Hua”, both composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The other two nominees were from Mohit Suri’s blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara –“Barbaad”, composed by The Rish; and “Humsafar”, composed by Sachet-Parampara.
Tanishk Bagchi accepted the award and said an emotional thanks to director Mohit Suri. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards recognise art solely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. The Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body consisting of 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices, complemented the awards’ credibility by selecting the nominations and eventually, the winners.
This was achieved through structured voting after an initial shortlisting. Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, came up with detailed grading guidelines for the members to facilitate the process.
The Screen Academy comprises filmmakers like Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Payal Kapadia, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani and Rima Das; actors like John Abraham, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Vidya Balan; casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and sound designer Resul Pookutty, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.