Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Saiyaara Title Track wins Best Song award

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Song Winner: Saiyaara Title Track sealed its position as the anthem of 2025 after winning the Chetak Screen Award for Best Song. Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami won this honour.

The nominees in the category included the title track of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar, along with “Gehra Hua”, both composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The other two nominees were from Mohit Suri’s blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara –“Barbaad”, composed by The Rish; and “Humsafar”, composed by Sachet-Parampara.

Tanishk Bagchi accepted the award and said an emotional thanks to director Mohit Suri. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.