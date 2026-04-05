Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet: The best-dressed men who stole the spotlight on Bollywood’s biggest night

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: The wait is finally over. After a long hiatus, the Chetak Screen Awards are back, and Bollywood’s finest have shown up in style. Held on Sunday, April 5, in Mumbai, the evening promises not just cinematic glory but a spectacular showcase of fashion, with stars pulling out all the stops for one of India’s most prestigious nights in film. Before the trophies are handed out, the red carpet has already delivered its own kind of drama: sartorial, sharp and unmistakably chic.

Tonight, before the Screen Academy members’ verdicts are revealed, the red carpet has had its moment. From crisp sherwanis to sharp western silhouettes, the men of Bollywood brought their fashion A-game.

The Chetak Screen Awards hold a special place in India’s cultural calendar. Instituted by The Indian Express Group and established in 1995, the honours were created with the belief that art must be recognised purely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. This year, the nominees and winners across all 31 categories have been handpicked by the Screen Academy — an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes, and cultural voices — following a rigorous, structured process, making the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 one of a kind in India’s cinematic landscape.

We tracked every look as the stars arrived, breaking down the best ensembles of the evening. Scroll on.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Vicky Kaushal (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Vicky Kaushal delivered one of the sharpest looks of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with a masterclass in monochromatic dressing. The actor arrived in a structured black double-breasted jacket, almost bandhgala-meets-military in its silhouette, paired with a crisp white shirt and a slim black tie that added a formal, cinematic elegance to the ensemble.

The silver button detailing on the jacket elevated it beyond a standard suit, giving it a bespoke, fashion-forward edge. Well-fitted black trousers and his signature, neatly groomed beard completed the picture. Understated, precise, and devastatingly put-together — Kaushal proved that when it comes to the red carpet, sometimes the most restrained looks make the loudest statement.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Siddhant Chaturvedi (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Siddhant Chaturvedi kept it clean and quietly stylish at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, stepping out in a well-tailored navy blue double-breasted suit that did all the right things. The relaxed, slightly oversized cut felt modern and intentional, very much in step with contemporary menswear sensibilities, while a crisp white shirt underneath kept it fresh and uncluttered. Polished black shoes and sleek dark sunglasses added the finishing touches, giving the look a low-key, effortless sophistication.

Story continues below this ad

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Bobby Deol (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Bobby Deol continued his much-celebrated style renaissance at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, arriving in a sharp dark three-piece suit that oozed old-school cool with a contemporary edge. The real talking point was the printed floral shirt underneath, with a bold, confident choice that injected personality and warmth into an otherwise formal silhouette. A rust-orange pocket square tied the look together beautifully, echoing the tones of the shirt. Amber-tinted retro sunglasses and a neatly groomed salt-and-pepper beard sealed the deal.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Ishaan Khatter (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Ishaan Khatter turned heads at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with one of the most fashion-forward looks of the evening. The actor opted for a striking white brocade jacket, richly textured with an all-over floral pattern and a structured Nehru-collar silhouette, worn open over a simple white shirt, creating an effortlessly layered, editorial feel.

The contrast of the ornate top half against wide-leg black trousers and sleek black boots was sharp and intentional, giving the look a distinctly avant-garde, high-fashion edge. Tousled curls and an easy confidence rounded it all off.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Karan Johar (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Nobody does maximalist Indian dressing quite like Karan Johar, and the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet was no exception. The filmmaker and Screen Academy member arrived in a dramatic floor-length black velvet sherwani adorned with intricate dark embroidered cross-pattern detailing — ornate, theatrical, and deeply regal.

Story continues below this ad

The long, structured silhouette gave the look an almost medieval grandeur, while the all-black palette kept it from tipping into excess. Signature oversized black-framed glasses added his trademark flair.

Babil Khan

Babil Khan (Express photo by Akash Patil) Babil Khan (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Actor Babil Khan keeps it sharp and classic with a navy suit that leans into timeless red carpet elegance, pairing it with a crisp white shirt, a striped tie and plaid pants for a polished, almost old-school charm.

The clean tailoring and structured silhouette elevate the look, while the neatly styled hair adds a youthful edge. It’s a no-risk, well-executed formal ensemble that lets understated sophistication do all the talking.

Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan (Express Photo by Akash Patil) Zakir Khan (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Zakir Khan cleaned up beautifully for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet, stepping out in a sharp all-black double-breasted suit that marked a polished departure from his usual casual comic persona. The standout detail was the silver and white embroidered collar embellishment, adding just the right amount of festive personality to an otherwise sleek, formal silhouette.

Story continues below this ad

It was a smart, well-considered look that struck the balance between occasion-appropriate and personally expressive. The beloved comedian and co-host for the evening proved he can command a red carpet just as effortlessly as he commands a stage.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Manoj Bajpayee (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Manoj Bajpayee arrived with the kind of quiet authority that only he can command. The veteran actor chose an all-black bandhgala jacket featuring intricate tonal swirl embroidery across the surface, richly textured and deeply considered, adding a layer of artisanal craftsmanship to what could have been a straightforward formal look.

Paired with sleek black trousers and polished black shoes, the monochromatic ensemble was sharp and cohesive from head to toe. A gold bracelet and rings added a subtle warmth and personal touch to the otherwise dark palette. No flash, no excess, just a man who lets his presence do the talking, on screen and off it.

Anu Malik

Anu Malik (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Anu Malik (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Music composer and singer Anu Malik leans into classic evening glamour with a black-on-black ensemble that’s elevated through texture and subtle detailing. The satin-finish blazer, with its soft sheen and tonal variations, adds depth to an otherwise monochrome look, while the layered black shirt underneath keeps it sleek and cohesive.

Story continues below this ad

His signature tinted glasses bring a touch of personality and retro flair, breaking the uniformity just enough to stand out. It’s a polished, fuss-free style that relies on the richness of fabric and quiet confidence rather than bold experimentation.

And when it comes to his fashion philosophy, Malik was refreshingly candid on the red carpet. When asked whether he’d choose street fashion or designer clothes, he said, “I think both… I believe fashion is fashion, you gotta keep trying, which one looks better,” he said, when asked whether he leans towards street fashion or designer wear. He also gave credit where it was due. “I have a daughter at home… ye sab uske ideas hote hein,” he mentioned, adding with a smile that he loves both street fashion and designer clothes.

Boman Irani

Boman Irani (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Boman Irani (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Boman Irani arrived at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in quintessential old-school Bollywood style — and pulled it off with absolute conviction. The actor opted for an all-black bandhgala suit with subtle tone-on-tone floral embroidery, a choice that struck the perfect balance between formal gravitas and quiet opulence.

The single standout detail — a navy and red printed pocket square — added just the right dash of personality without disturbing the overall sleekness of the ensemble. Dark tinted sunglasses completed the look, giving it an air of effortless cool. Commanding, classic, and utterly confident — Boman Irani reminded everyone on that carpet exactly why he’s one of Bollywood’s most enduring screen presences.

Story continues below this ad

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Javed Akhtar (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Javed Akhtar arrived at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in a look that was quintessentially, unmistakably him. The legendary lyricist and poet opted for an all-black kurta set layered with a long embroidered jacket featuring delicate floral threadwork in tonal black, adding quiet richness to the ensemble without disturbing its meditative simplicity.

The silhouette was relaxed yet refined, draping with the unhurried ease of a man who has never needed to dress for anyone but himself. Black trousers and simple black shoes completed the look.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Sudhanshu Pandey (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Sudhanshu Pandey was easily one of the most unexpectedly cool arrivals at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet, ditching convention entirely in favour of a look that felt straight out of a 70s rock revival. The actor layered a sleek black leather jacket over a deep burgundy open-collar shirt, stacking gold and silver chain pendants for a rocker-chic edge that felt bold and deliberate.

White trousers and a chunky black belt created a striking contrast against the darker top half, while oversized red-tinted sunglasses tied the whole look together with an unmistakable retro swagger.

Story continues below this ad

Mr Faisu

Mr Faisu (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Mr Faisu (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu opts for a refined, contemporary take on classic tailoring with an ivory pinstripe suit that feels both fresh and fashion-forward. The double-breasted silhouette adds structure and sophistication, while the subtle stripes bring in just enough detail without overpowering the look.

Paired with a tonal shirt, the monochrome palette keeps things sleek and cohesive, letting the texture and cut stand out. His slightly tousled hair and light stubble soften the formality, giving the outfit a modern, relaxed edge that works perfectly for the red carpet.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Arshad Warsi (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Arshad Warsi keeps it effortlessly sharp with a classic all-black ensemble that leans on clean tailoring and quiet sophistication. The well-fitted blazer paired with a sleek black shirt creates a streamlined silhouette, while the absence of a tie keeps the look relaxed yet polished.

What adds personality are the tinted aviator-style glasses and subtle accessories, which inject a hint of retro charm into the otherwise timeless outfit. It’s a no-fuss, dependable red carpet look that proves simplicity, when done right, always works.

Story continues below this ad

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Arjun Bijlani (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Arjun Bijlani turned up the drama at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with a look that was impossible to ignore. The television heartthrob stepped out in a striking black velvet blazer adorned with bold, sweeping silver embroidery and heavy embellishment across the shoulders and lapels, almost flame-like in its movement, giving the jacket a fierce, sculptural quality.

Paired with an all-black shirt and dark trousers, the rest of the outfit was deliberately understated, letting the blazer do all the talking. His slicked-back hair and clean-shaven-with-stubble finish added to the overall sharp, high-octane energy. It was a quintessential red carpet power move — maximalist where it counts, minimal everywhere else — and Bijlani wore it with the ease of someone who knows exactly the kind of room he wants to walk into.

Rajat Bedi

Rajat Bedi (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Rajat Bedi (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Rajat Bedi brought sharp, brooding energy to the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with an all-black bandhgala suit that meant serious business. The structured silhouette was elevated by sleek silver buttons running down the front, while a small embroidered eagle motif on the chest pocket added a subtle but distinctive edge. Well-fitted trousers and polished black shoes kept the look razor-sharp from head to toe.

The real personality came through in the accessories. A pair of angular, silver-detailed aviator sunglasses that gave the entire ensemble a rock-star undertone. With his tousled hair completing the look, Bedi struck the balance between desi formality and contemporary cool with effortless confidence.

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Rajpal Yadav (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Rajpal Yadav brought a bright, breezy energy to the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with a crisp white double-breasted blazer featuring distinctive brown buttons, a charming contrast that gave the classic silhouette a playful twist. Paired with a white shirt and dark trousers, and finished with a neat black pocket square, it was a simple, cheerful look that suited his warm, approachable persona perfectly.

Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar (Express photo by Akash Patil) Shoojit Sircar (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Director Shoojit Sircar kept it effortlessly refined on the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with an earthy, tonal look that leaned into elevated minimalism, layering a suede jacket over a soft button-down and well-tailored trousers in coordinated shades of brown.

The absence of sharp contrasts or flashy elements worked in his favour, creating a quiet, grounded aesthetic that felt both polished and approachable, while classic lace-up shoes tied the look together.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Anupam Kher (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Anupam Kher stole the show at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with a look that was pure rock-and-roll royalty. The veteran actor arrived in a head-turning all-black suit featuring dramatic lightning bolt embroidery in silver and white across the lapels — bold, theatrical, and utterly fitting for a man of his larger-than-life screen presence. Paired with a black shirt, classic frames, and a quiet confidence that only decades in the industry can buy, Kher proved that age is no barrier to making the loudest entrance in the room.

Anup Soni

Anup Soni (Express Photo by Akash Patil) Anup Soni (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Anup Soni kept it classic and no-fuss at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet, arriving in a well-fitted charcoal grey suit that spoke to understated elegance. The actor paired it with a printed tie that added a touch of personality to an otherwise clean, conventional look, while a hint of a pocket square peeking through completed the ensemble neatly.

Polished black shoes rounded off the outfit. It wasn’t the most daring look of the evening, but Soni wore it with the easy comfort of someone who knows that sometimes, a well-cut suit is all you need.

Amaal Malik

Amaal Malik (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Amaal Malik (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Amaal Malik brought effortless rock-star energy to the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 red carpet with a head-to-toe black ensemble that was cool, casual, and deliberately undone. The music composer styled an open-collar black shirt, unbuttoned just enough to reveal a layered chain pendant, beneath a sleek black blazer, striking the perfect balance between smart and relaxed.

A woven leather belt added a subtle textural detail to the look, while well-fitted black trousers kept the silhouette sharp. Tinted rectangular glasses gave the outfit a distinctly artsy, rockstar edge.

Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.