Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Celebs serve high glam on the red carpet

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: After seven years, Bollywood has once again come together to celebrate the best of cinema at the Chetak Screen Awards tonight. Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the event was created with the belief that art must be recognised purely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. At the much-awaited event, celebrities turned up the heat on the red carpet, serving some serious glam.

Here’s taking a look at the best-dressed female stars:

Alia Bhatt at Chetak Screen Awards. (Express Photo by Akash Patil) Alia Bhatt at Chetak Screen Awards. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Alia Bhatt looked like a vision in a white sari. An embroidered blouse and choker neckpiece pulled her look together.

Nita Ambani (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Nita Ambani (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Nita Ambani glittered in a champagne gold sari, accessorised with a giant pearl-shaped bag, while Natasha Poonawalla sparkled in a silver gown.