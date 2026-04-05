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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Celebs serve high glam on the red carpet
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Red Carpet sizzled with stars like Shubhangi Atre in lime green chiffon, Manjiri Pupala in shimmery gold, and Shreya Chaudhry in maroon leather.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: After seven years, Bollywood has once again come together to celebrate the best of cinema at the Chetak Screen Awards tonight. Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the event was created with the belief that art must be recognised purely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. At the much-awaited event, celebrities turned up the heat on the red carpet, serving some serious glam.
Here’s taking a look at the best-dressed female stars:
Alia Bhatt looked like a vision in a white sari. An embroidered blouse and choker neckpiece pulled her look together.
Nita Ambani glittered in a champagne gold sari, accessorised with a giant pearl-shaped bag, while Natasha Poonawalla sparkled in a silver gown.
Konkona Sen Sharma served retro glam, looking ethereal in a blue sari, pearl earrings and a choker. Sheeba Chadha looked pretty in a pink sari.
Nimrat Kaur looked stunning in a black cut out leather dress, paired with a fresh blowout and million dollar smile, while Yuvika chose a strapless black number with a floor length white drape.
Sonali Bendre chose an elegant silver and black sari for the occasion, while Divya Dutta kept it simple in gold.
Saba Azad and Nikita Dutta twinned in shimmery blue ensembles.
Guneet Monga’s black and white look added the right amount of edge to her red carpet glam.
Rasika Dugal kept it chic in a striped blue-and-white number, with a brown leather belt cinching the waist. Her flower-adorned hair bun added an extra edge to her overall look.
Television actor Shubhangi Atre looked glamorous in a lime green chiffon sari paired with an embroidered blouse.
Manjiri Pupala, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for her performance in Superboys Of Malegaon, looked stunning in a shimmering golden dress. She pulled her hair up and let her dangly earrings tie the look together.
Shreya Chaudhry, nominated in Best Actor (Female)-OTT Film category, chose a maroon strapless leather dress, keeping accessories to a minimum.
The nominees, and subsequently the winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, were selected by the Screen Academy—an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers and cultural voices—which adds to the honours’ credibility.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV