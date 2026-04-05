Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Celebs serve high glam on the red carpet

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Red Carpet sizzled with stars like Shubhangi Atre in lime green chiffon, Manjiri Pupala in shimmery gold, and Shreya Chaudhry in maroon leather.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 5, 2026 09:26 PM IST
Chetak Screen AwardsCelebs at Chetak Screen Awards. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: After seven years, Bollywood has once again come together to celebrate the best of cinema at the Chetak Screen Awards tonight. Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the event was created with the belief that art must be recognised purely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. At the much-awaited event, celebrities turned up the heat on the red carpet, serving some serious glam.

Here’s taking a look at the best-dressed female stars:

Chetak Screen Awards Alia Bhatt at Chetak Screen Awards. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Alia Bhatt looked like a vision in a white sari. An embroidered blouse and choker neckpiece pulled her look together.

Chetak Screen Awards Nita Ambani (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Nita Ambani glittered in a champagne gold sari, accessorised with a giant pearl-shaped bag, while Natasha Poonawalla sparkled in a silver gown.

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Chetak Screen Awards Natasha Poonawalla (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Chetak Screen Awards Konkona Sen Sharma (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Konkona Sen Sharma served retro glam, looking ethereal in a blue sari, pearl earrings and a choker. Sheeba Chadha looked pretty in a pink sari.

Chetak Screen Awards Sheeba Chadha (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) nimrat kaur Nimrat Kaur. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Nimrat Kaur looked stunning in a black cut out leather dress, paired with a fresh blowout and million dollar smile, while Yuvika chose a strapless black number with a floor length white drape.

Yuvika Chaudhary. Yuvika Chaudhary. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Chetak Screen Awards Sonali Bendre (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Sonali Bendre chose an elegant silver and black sari for the occasion, while Divya Dutta kept it simple in gold.

Chetak Screen Awards Divya Dutta (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Chetak Screen Awards Saba Azad (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Saba Azad and Nikita Dutta twinned in shimmery blue ensembles.

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Chetak Screen Awards Nikita Dutta (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Guneet Monga’s black and white look added the right amount of edge to her red carpet glam.

Chetak Screen Awards Guneet Monga (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Chetak Screen Awards Rasika at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Rasika Dugal kept it chic in a striped blue-and-white number, with a brown leather belt cinching the waist. Her flower-adorned hair bun added an extra edge to her overall look.

Chetak Screen Awards Shubhangi Atre at the Chetak Screen Awards. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Television actor Shubhangi Atre looked glamorous in a lime green chiffon sari paired with an embroidered blouse.

Manjiri Pupala at the Chetak Screen Awards Manjiri Pupala at the Chetak Screen Awards. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Manjiri Pupala, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for her performance in Superboys Of Malegaon, looked stunning in a shimmering golden dress. She pulled her hair up and let her dangly earrings tie the look together.

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Chetak Screen Awards Shreya Chaudhry at the Chetak Screen Awards (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Shreya Chaudhry, nominated in Best Actor (Female)-OTT Film category, chose a maroon strapless leather dress, keeping accessories to a minimum.

The nominees, and subsequently the winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, were selected by the Screen Academy—an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers and cultural voices—which adds to the honours’ credibility.

Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

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