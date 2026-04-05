Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and more bring glam to the red carpet

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Marking a dynamic return this Sunday, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 arrives with a renewed vision to celebrate cinematic brilliance. Spanning 31 categories across theatrical and OTT releases, this year’s honours will acknowledge standout contributions to contemporary Hindi cinema. Leading the nominations is Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama Dhurandhar with 24 nods, followed by Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara with 17, and Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound with 15. Winners have been determined by the Screen Academy, an independent, non-profit collective of over 50 distinguished filmmakers, artistes, and cultural figures.

The ceremony is being hosted by actor Alia Bhatt, joined by actor-comedian Sunil Grover, stand-up comic Zakir Khan, and Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor (Hindi) at The Indian Express. The evening will see an impressive turnout of leading film personalities, who will grace the red carpet and celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners. Audiences can also catch the event live, with streaming available on YouTube, SonyLIV, and Sony Entertainment Television starting at 8 pm.

From Babil Khan to Anupam Kher to Sonali Bendre, here’s how celebrities showed up on the red carpet.

Nita Ambani for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar) Nita Ambani for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar)

Nita Ambani exuded regal, high-octane glamour in a dazzling, sequin-embellished saree in a shimmering champagne-gold tone. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse in a silk or satin fabric, featuring a wide neckline. The billionaire businesswoman completed her look with an ornate diamond drop earrings, a diamond bracelet and a statement ring.

For accessory, Nita carried a structured clutch that featured a large, luminous pearl set in a metallic frame.

Alia Bhatt arrives at Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 Alia Bhatt arrives at Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance in a pristine white saree featuring a dramatic, long train. She paired it with a heavily embellished, sleeveless blouse with intricate texture. She kept her look effortless with side-parted waves and a sleek choker.

Sonali Bendre at Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Akash Patil) Sonali Bendre at Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Akash Patil)

The Hum Sath Sath Hain actor exuded timeless elegance with a monochrome ensemble. She walked the red carpet with a structured kurta-style top with clean lines and minimal embellishment. She paired it with a low-lying skirt-style draped saree in metallic silver-black brocade and intricate patterns.

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Babil Khan for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Akash Patil) Babil Khan for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Akash Patil)

Babil Khan opted for an unconventional twist to classic suiting. He paired a structured navy blazer with a crisp white shirt and a diagonally striped tie, keeping the top half polished.

Shubhangi Atre for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Shubhangi Atre for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

TV star Shubhangi Atre made a striking statement in a vibrant lime-green saree featuring a soft, fluid drape for a contemporary feel. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse in a matching hue and completed her look with a smartwatch, a statement ring, and a dewy makeup look.

Anupam Kher for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar) Anupam Kher for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar)

The veteran actor made a fashion statement in a tailored all-black ensemble. He opted for a sharply structured blazer featuring striking, lightning bolt–inspired embellishments in silver. Underneath, he wore a black shirt, buttoned up for a clean finish.

Vicky Kaushal for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar) Vicky Kaushal for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar)

The Chhaava actor kept it classic and sharp with a well-fitted black blazer with matching trousers, layered over a crisp white shirt and a slim black tie. For styling, he opted for a neatly groomed beard and voluminous, brushed-back hair.

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Nirmat Kaur for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar) Nirmat Kaur for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar)

Nirmat Kaur arrived in a well-fitted black gown featuring a structured, corset-style bodice with vertical piping that elongates her frame. The sweetheart neckline is accented by textured fabric, adding a subtle contrast to the sleek body of the outfit.

Shilpa Rao for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 Shilpa Rao for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026

Shilpa Rao kept her look edgy in a sleek, black, tailored coat that provides a sharp, minimalist silhouette. The Barbaad singer exuded old-money elegance in the botanical-inspired coat with a pearl necklace.

Konkana Sen for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo by Akash Patil) Konkana Sen for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Konkona Sen Sharma radiated effortless grace in a deep blue, floral-patterned saree. She beautifully elevated the look with a silver choker and matching earrings, maintaining a sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic.

Karan Johar for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026 Karan Johar for Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026

Karan Johar cut a sophisticated look in a midnight-blue velvet bandhgala that featured intricate threadwork embroidery. He complemented the structured ensemble with wide-leg trousers and his signature statement glasses.