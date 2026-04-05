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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and more bring glam to the red carpet
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor - Hindi, The Indian Express, are hosts for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Marking a dynamic return this Sunday, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 arrives with a renewed vision to celebrate cinematic brilliance. Spanning 31 categories across theatrical and OTT releases, this year’s honours will acknowledge standout contributions to contemporary Hindi cinema. Leading the nominations is Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama Dhurandhar with 24 nods, followed by Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara with 17, and Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound with 15. Winners have been determined by the Screen Academy, an independent, non-profit collective of over 50 distinguished filmmakers, artistes, and cultural figures.
The ceremony is being hosted by actor Alia Bhatt, joined by actor-comedian Sunil Grover, stand-up comic Zakir Khan, and Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor (Hindi) at The Indian Express. The evening will see an impressive turnout of leading film personalities, who will grace the red carpet and celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners. Audiences can also catch the event live, with streaming available on YouTube, SonyLIV, and Sony Entertainment Television starting at 8 pm.
From Babil Khan to Anupam Kher to Sonali Bendre, here’s how celebrities showed up on the red carpet.
Nita Ambani exuded regal, high-octane glamour in a dazzling, sequin-embellished saree in a shimmering champagne-gold tone. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse in a silk or satin fabric, featuring a wide neckline. The billionaire businesswoman completed her look with an ornate diamond drop earrings, a diamond bracelet and a statement ring.
For accessory, Nita carried a structured clutch that featured a large, luminous pearl set in a metallic frame.
Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance in a pristine white saree featuring a dramatic, long train. She paired it with a heavily embellished, sleeveless blouse with intricate texture. She kept her look effortless with side-parted waves and a sleek choker.
The Hum Sath Sath Hain actor exuded timeless elegance with a monochrome ensemble. She walked the red carpet with a structured kurta-style top with clean lines and minimal embellishment. She paired it with a low-lying skirt-style draped saree in metallic silver-black brocade and intricate patterns.
Babil Khan opted for an unconventional twist to classic suiting. He paired a structured navy blazer with a crisp white shirt and a diagonally striped tie, keeping the top half polished.
TV star Shubhangi Atre made a striking statement in a vibrant lime-green saree featuring a soft, fluid drape for a contemporary feel. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse in a matching hue and completed her look with a smartwatch, a statement ring, and a dewy makeup look.
The veteran actor made a fashion statement in a tailored all-black ensemble. He opted for a sharply structured blazer featuring striking, lightning bolt–inspired embellishments in silver. Underneath, he wore a black shirt, buttoned up for a clean finish.
The Chhaava actor kept it classic and sharp with a well-fitted black blazer with matching trousers, layered over a crisp white shirt and a slim black tie. For styling, he opted for a neatly groomed beard and voluminous, brushed-back hair.
Nirmat Kaur arrived in a well-fitted black gown featuring a structured, corset-style bodice with vertical piping that elongates her frame. The sweetheart neckline is accented by textured fabric, adding a subtle contrast to the sleek body of the outfit.
Shilpa Rao kept her look edgy in a sleek, black, tailored coat that provides a sharp, minimalist silhouette. The Barbaad singer exuded old-money elegance in the botanical-inspired coat with a pearl necklace.
Konkona Sen Sharma radiated effortless grace in a deep blue, floral-patterned saree. She beautifully elevated the look with a silver choker and matching earrings, maintaining a sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic.
Karan Johar cut a sophisticated look in a midnight-blue velvet bandhgala that featured intricate threadwork embroidery. He complemented the structured ensemble with wide-leg trousers and his signature statement glasses.