Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor (Male) for Dhurandhar

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Actor Winner: In one of the biggest wins of the night, Ranveer Singh clinched the Chetak Screen Award for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The category witnessed intense competition among some of the most celebrated Bollywood performances not just of 2025, but of recent times.

Ranveer emerged victorious, defeating Vicky Kaushal (Chhaava), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Dhadak 2), Vishal Jethwa (Homebound), Ishaan Khatter (Homebound), Manoj Bajpayee (Jugnuma: The Fable), and Adarsh Gourav (Superboys of Malegaon).

Nita Ambani presented the trophy at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday, April 5. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts at the ceremony.