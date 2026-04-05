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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor (Male) for Dhurandhar
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Actor Winner: Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh emerged victorious in the Best Actor category.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Actor Winner: In one of the biggest wins of the night, Ranveer Singh clinched the Chetak Screen Award for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The category witnessed intense competition among some of the most celebrated Bollywood performances not just of 2025, but of recent times.
Ranveer emerged victorious, defeating Vicky Kaushal (Chhaava), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Dhadak 2), Vishal Jethwa (Homebound), Ishaan Khatter (Homebound), Manoj Bajpayee (Jugnuma: The Fable), and Adarsh Gourav (Superboys of Malegaon).
Nita Ambani presented the trophy at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday, April 5. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts at the ceremony.
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates
About Chetak Screen Awards
India’s most prestigious and credible film awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards was created with the belief that art must be recognised purely on merit, integrity, and peer respect.
The nominees and subsequently the winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were selected by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers and cultural voices, which added to the honours’ credibility.
Chetak Screen Awards’ selection process
Following an initial shortlisting, the Screen Academy evaluated the movies through structured voting. To enhance the robustness of the art of film appreciation, Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, developed detailed grading guidelines for members to follow when scoring.
The movies were then evaluated based on creativity and overall experience, technical excellence, viewer connectivity, and innovation. The performance-based categories were also evaluated based on authenticity, apart from the aforementioned four criteria.
Thus, the winners in each category were finalised after a rigorous process, making the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 one of a kind in India’s cinematic landscape.
Who are the Screen Academy members?
The illustrious Screen Academy members include Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.