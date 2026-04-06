Chetak Screen Awards 2026: ‘Rajpal Yadav, you’ll have to return every penny you owe’ says Saurabh Dwivedi; actor breaks into laughter

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026, hosted by Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan and Saurabh Dwivedi, was a star-filled award night with the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol and many others in attendance. Rajpal Yadav, who recently spent a few days in Tihar Jail because of his cheque bounce case, was also present at the ceremony.

At one point in the evening, the conversation turned to the ongoing oil crisis and its effect on everyday life in India. It was here that Rajpal said, “So much is happening in the world with so many wars going on. How do I interpret the rupee-dollar fluctuation? I can’t fathom what is happening.”