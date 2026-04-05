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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Preetisheel Singh D’souza wins Best Hairstyling and Make-Up for Dhurandhar
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Hairstylist and Make-up Winner: Preetisheel Singh D’souza (Dhurandhar) won the Best Hairstylist and Make-up award at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Hairstyling & Make-Up winner: The Best Hairstyling and Make-Up award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 drew one of the strongest fields of the evening, with five acclaimed Bollywood films from 2025 in the running. When the winner was announced, it was Preetisheel Singh D’souza (Dhurandhar) that walked away with the honour, edging out Chhaava (Shrikant Desai), Dhurandhar (Preetisheel Singh D’souza), Emergency (Elizabeth Lawson Zeiss, Dhananjay M. Prajapat), Homebound (Khyati Malhotra), and Superboys of Malegaon (Tarannum Khan, Avan Contractor, Dianne Commissariat).
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: India’s credible film awards back; Dhurandhar leads with 24 nominations
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
The Chetak Screen Awards, institued by The Indian Express Group, stands among the most respected film honours in the country, built on the conviction that cinema deserves to be celebrated on the basis of merit alone, free from industry politics or commercial influence. The winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were decided by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body of 53 filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices whose involvement lent the process its authority and trust.
After an initial round of shortlisting, the Academy moved into a structured voting process. To ensure consistency and fairness in how films were evaluated, Dr Priya Jaikumar, who chairs Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles and serves as scholar-in-residence at the Screen Academy, put together detailed grading guidelines for members to follow.
The Academy’s roster reads like a cross-section of the best Indian cinema has produced across generations and regions. Among its members are Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.