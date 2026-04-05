Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Preetisheel Singh D’souza wins Best Hairstyling and Make-Up for Dhurandhar

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Hairstyling & Make-Up winner: The Best Hairstyling and Make-Up award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 drew one of the strongest fields of the evening, with five acclaimed Bollywood films from 2025 in the running. When the winner was announced, it was Preetisheel Singh D’souza (Dhurandhar) that walked away with the honour, edging out Chhaava (Shrikant Desai), Dhurandhar (Preetisheel Singh D’souza), Emergency (Elizabeth Lawson Zeiss, Dhananjay M. Prajapat), Homebound (Khyati Malhotra), and Superboys of Malegaon (Tarannum Khan, Avan Contractor, Dianne Commissariat).

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.