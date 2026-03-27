Chetak Screen Awards 2026: OTT films bring big stories, bigger performances

At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, intimate family dramas are in the race for the Best OTT film trophy alongside thrillers and social dramas.

After the wide acclaim and surge in viewership that Indian streaming originals enjoyed a few years ago, the OTT landscape has been undergoing some changes, with “risk aversion” cited as a major reason behind the shift. Yet, if the films released directly on streaming platforms last year are any indication, there was considerable variety for audiences to choose from.

That range is reflected in the Best OTT Film nominations at the Chetak Screen Awards this year, where intimate family dramas are in the race for the trophy alongside thrillers and social dramas. Powered by compelling storyline, performance and cinematic treatment, Mrs., Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Stolen, The Great Shamsuddin Family and The Mehta Boys have secured nominations in this category.