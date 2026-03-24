Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Nominations: Who decides, and what’s the process

Driven by The Indian Express Group’s journalism-first ethos, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 honours are anchored in integrity and merit. The nominees and subsequently the winners are decided by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body (founding patron Lodha Foundation and supported by Tafe) that comprises over 50 acclaimed film-makers and cultural voices.

The Screen Academy’s aim is to foster cultural excellence in cinema and entertainment. The Screen Academy selects passionate film students across the country and awards them film school scholarships and connects them to Screen Academy’s members by way of Masterclasses and mentorship programs. Academy members are also tasked with the job of selecting the nominees and winners of the annual Chetak Screen Awards.

The vast pool of knowledge and experience of the members helps in strengthening the integrity of the awards’ selection process.

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 follows a robust, carefully curated selection process for nominees and winners that blends data driven shortlisting with a critics’ panel’s judgment.

Also Read – Screen Academy unveils Chetak Screen Awards: Here are the nominees for the finest in film and OTT

Priyanka Sinha Jha, COO, Screen Academy, explains the rigorous process followed in determining this year’s award nominations, “Films, performances, and technical achievements were first shortlisted using a mix of box office performance, viewership, audience and critics’ responses. This core team consisted Priyanka Sinha Jha, Shubhra Gupta, Jyoti Sharma Bawa and Nikhil Taneja. These were then evaluated by the Screen Academy through structured voting, ensuring that the final nominees and winners truly reflected excellence across categories.”

To bring some structure to the art of film appreciation, Dr. Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, developed detailed grading guidelines for the Screen Academy members to follow while scoring. Across all categories in the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 rubrics, four core criteria appear consistently:

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1) Creativity and Overall Experience — asking whether the work offers a powerful, cohesive viewing or listening experience that aligns form with content.

2) Technical Excellence — evaluating whether all craft elements are executed at the highest level and work in harmony.

3) Viewer Connectivity — assessing the work’s ability to forge a deep, lasting connection with audiences and leave an enduring imprint on cinema or culture.

4) Innovation — examining whether the work articulates a fresh zeitgeist, introduces something genuinely new, or expands the audience’s appreciation of the medium.

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5) For performance-based categories, a fifth shared criterion — Authenticity — is added, probing whether the artist makes every aspect of their role believable and fully inhabited, regardless of whether the premise is realistic or fantastical.

EY were the process advisors for the awards. The statistics show that the evaluation process witnessed over 95 per cent participation of the Screen Academy members across categories, with an average of 38-40 Academy members scoring each category, ensuring a highly robust and representative selection process. For most categories, 38-40 valid scores were considered after applying the trimmed mean (Olympic) scoring methodology, ensuring fairness and neutrality.

Here is the list of the illustrious Screen Academy members:

1. Abhishek Chaubey – Director & Screenwriter

2. Amit Ray- Production Designer

3. Amritpal Singh Bindra – Film producer, Director & Writer

4. Anand Mahindra – Patron of arts, Chairman of the Mahindra Group

5. Anil Mehta – Cinematographer

6. Atul Mongia – Casting Director, Acting Coach

7. Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Sound Designer

8. Deepa Bhatia – Film editor , writer

9. Deepa Mehta – Director & Writer

10. Feroz Abbas Khan – Director & Screenwriter

11. Gaurav Gandhi—Head of Amazon Prime Video, APAC.

12. Goutam Ghose – Director, Cinematographer

13. Guneet Monga Kapoor – Film Producer

14. Jaideep Sahni – Screenwriter & lyricist

15. John Abraham – Actor -Producer

16. Kabir Khan – Director

17. Karan Johar – Director, Producer, Talk Show Host

18. Kausar Munir – Lyricist & Screenwriter

19. Manish Malhotra — Fashion Designer & Producer

20. Manohar Verma – Action Director

21. Maxima Basu –Costume and fashion Designer

22. Mukesh Chhabra – Casting Director

23. Nagesh Kukunoor – Director & Screenwriter

24. Namit Malhotra – Film Producer, Global CEO of DNEG

25. Namrata Rao – Director and Producer

26. Niharika Bhasin – Costume Designer

27. Payal Kapadia – Director

28. Pooja Ladha Surti – Film Editor & Writer

29. Pritam Chakraborty – Music Director and Composer

30. Prosenjit Chatterjee – Actor & Producer

31. R. S. Prasanna – Director

32. Rahul Dholakia – Director, Producer & Screenwriter

33. Rajiv Menon – Cinematographer & Director

34. Rajkumar Hirani – Film editor, Screenwriter & Director

35. Ram Madhvani – Director

36. Ramesh Taurani – Film & Music Producer

37. Ravi Chandran – Cinematographer

38. Resul Pookutty – Sound Designer & Producer

39. Rima Das – Writer, Director & Editor

40. Ronnie Screwvala -Film Producer & Entrepreneur

41. Sabu Cyril – Production Designer

42. Sameer Nair – Managing Director, Applause Entertainment

43. Shiamak Davar -Choreographer

44. Shoojit Sircar – Director & Film Producer

45. Siddharth Roy Kapur – Film Producer

46. Sriram Raghavan – Director and Screenwriter

47. Subhash Ghai – Director, Producer & Educationist

48. Subrata Chakraborty – Production Designer

49. Sujoy Ghosh – Screenwriter & Director

50. Swapnil Sonawane – Cinematographer & producer

51. Tanuj Garg – Film Producer

52. Vidya Balan – Actor

53. Vinay Kumar – Actor, Director & Theatre Researcher

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To know more about the Screen Academy and its members, visit https://screen-academy.org/